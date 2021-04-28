Alexa
On-site applications soon possible for day trips to Taiwan’s Lake Jiaming

Certain trips will still require more complicated approval process

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 20:34
Lake Jiaming

Lake Jiaming (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hikers intending to make a day trip to Lake Jiaming from the Xiangyang trailhead will be allowed to make on-site application for entry permits as of May 1, but there is a catch.

If hikers intend to pass the Xiangyang lodge at the 4.3 kilometer mark, they will still need to apply to the National Police Agency for permits to enter restricted mountain areas via this site at least three days in advance, the Taitung Forest District Office (TFDO) announced. Applications can also be processed instantly at a local police station during business hours, per CNA.

The application to hike the Lake Jiaming National Trail in one day can be received at the trailhead at the entrance to the Xiangyang National Forest Recreation Area from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Hikers wishing to enter the trail at a different time are required to apply online via this site.

The 13-kilometer Lake Jiaming National Trail is part of the second southern section of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range.
Updated : 2021-04-28 20:41 GMT+08:00

