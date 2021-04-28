Alexa
Two classes sent home due to possible COVID exposure in north Taiwan

Two students from Taoyuan elementary school are children of pilots who tested positive for COVID antibodies

  483
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 17:44
Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (center) addresses COVID-19 response during meeting. 

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (center) addresses COVID-19 response during meeting.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two classes at Ximen Elementary School in Taoyuan City were sent home Wednesday (April 28) after two students were confirmed to be children of China Airlines pilots who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies the day before.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said both students are currently undergoing quarantine at home and that one of them has tested positive for an antibody. Although people with antibodies are less contagious, two classes to which the students belong will switch to online learning until May 4 for precaution, he said.

Cheng said the decision was made after he received a report about the school's potential exposure to COVID-19 from the Central Epidemic Command Center. Along with students of the two classes, four instructors have also been asked to conduct their classes online, he explained.

Meanwhile, Ximen Elementary School said the two students are in the fourth and sixth grades. The school pointed out that the campus is sanitized on a daily base and an enhanced disinfection cleaning was carried out this morning.
Updated : 2021-04-28 19:10 GMT+08:00

