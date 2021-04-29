Alexa
Democracy activist brought to life for Taiwanese Cultural Association's centenary

Virtual Chiang Wei-shui marks first time 4DViews' technology has been used in a Taiwan exhibition

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/29 20:00
A virtual Chiang Wei-shui serves as a guide at Wei Shui Station Museum. (Wei Shui Station Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan democracy pioneer Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水) has been brought to life through video capture technology, as part of the Taiwanese Cultural Association's (TCA) 100th anniversary celebrations.

To mark the organization's centenary, Taipei's Department of Cultural Affairs and the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TCCA) have collaborated to memorialize Chiang in an exhibition at Wei Shui Station Museum, in Taipei's Dadaocheng. Chiang has been "brought to life" with the help of 4DViews, a company specializing in video capture systems.

The digitalized Chiang serves as a virtual guide for the permanent exhibition, sharing life stories as well as his views on a democratic Taiwan. With their tablets in hand, audiences can enjoy the space in an interactive, immersive manner.

Chiang founded Da'an Hospital (大安醫院) in 1916 to treat patients. In 1921, TCA established its headquarters in an office next to his clinic. It later became a base for newspapers and was expanded into a bookshop in 1926.

The doctor-turned-activist was imprisoned several times during the Japanese colonial era (1895-1945) for his involvement in the non-violent resistance movement to found the Taiwan Assembly. He was also a driving force behind the Taiwan New Cultural Movement.

He frequently held lectures and events that promoted democracy, at the TCA headquarters. Now the site of the movement has become Wei-shui Station Museum.

The activist's great-grandson, Chiang Pao-chang (蔣寶漳), was invited to be a model for the image of his ancestor. He said he was excited to take part in the video shoot and honored to be part of the exhibition.

In Taiwan, 4DViews' technology is mostly used for video and VR games. This project marks the first time the company's tech has been applied to a national cultural exhibition.

The Department of Cultural Affairs applauded the collaboration, saying the city will continue using new technologies to create novel experiences so “the cultural aspects of Taipei can penetrate into the hearts of everyone who experiences it.”
Chiang Wei-shui
Taiwanese Cultural Association (TCA)
Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TCCA)
4DViews technology
Taian Hospital
Department of Cultural Affairs

