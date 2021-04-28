Alexa
Beamer bursts into flames in southern Taiwan

Burning BMW backs up traffic in Kaohsiung for 7 kilometers

  228
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 17:49
BMW bursts into flames. (Photo from reader)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A BMW on Wednesday morning (April 28) burst into flames in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City, a day after a Lamborghini erupted into a ball of fire.

At 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a 59-year-old man surnamed Hung (洪) was behind the wheel of a BMW 7-series at the 357.6-kilometer mark of National Highway No. 1, when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle began to ignite into flames. No one was injured during the incident, but traffic was backed up that morning for seven kilometers.

According to a preliminary investigation by the National Highway Police, when the car neared the exit ramp for the Nanzih interchange, smoke began to billow from the front of the vehicle, and it soon became clear that it had caught on fire. Hung quickly pulled over onto the shoulder and ran out before the car became engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire by 8:49 p.m., reported Liberty Times. Police then administered a breathalyzer test on Hung and his blood-alcohol level was found to be zero.

The car had been badly burned beyond recognition, with only the outline of its core steel chassis and engine block still discernable. When police questioned Hung, about the incident, he said that he had been driving the car for about ten years, but that morning he noticed that smoke had started pouring out of the hood and the vehicle burst into flames within about two or three minutes, reported FTV News.

Due to the incident, northbound traffic at the 357.6-kilometer mark of National Highway No. 1 was congested for seven kilometers. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the National Highway Police.

The incident comes hot off the heels of an NT$9.99 million (US$358,000) Lamborghini Urus suddenly catching fire at the 214.6-kilometer mark of National Freeway 1. According to an initial investigation by the Changhua County Fire Department, it appears that some sort of short circuit occurred in the right rear of the vehicle, causing a fire that ultimately spread to the fuel tank.

Updated : 2021-04-28 19:09 GMT+08:00

