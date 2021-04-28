Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Restructuring Deutsche Bank shows best quarter in 7 years

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 14:17
Restructuring Deutsche Bank shows best quarter in 7 years

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank saw its strongest quarterly profits in seven years as the bank's long-running restructuring showed in lower costs and as it suffered fewer loan losses due to an improving economic outlook as growth slowly rebounds from the pandemic.

Profit attributable to shareholders was 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first three months of the year compared with a loss of 43 million euros in the year-earlier period. Top-line revenues rose 14 percent to 7.23 billion euros.

Among the factors contributing to the improved result was releasing money that had been set aside to cover loans that aren't expected to be repaid. Provisions for credit losses fell 86% to only 69 million euros in the first quarter, down from 506 million euros in the year-ago period reflecting what the bank said was “an improved macroeconomic outlook.”

The bank said Wednesday it had reduced its cost base for 13 straight quarters and cut its internal workforce to 84,400, down by 2,300 from a year ago.

The bank said pre-tax profit of 1.6 billion euros was the best quarterly group profit since the first quarter of 2014. “Our first quarter is further evidence that Deutsche Bank is on the right path in all four core businesses, and is building sustainable profitability,” CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement.

Updated : 2021-04-28 17:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan