Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei

Kang Chiao International School halts in-person classes until May 5

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 16:44
Linkou campus of Kang Chiao International School (Kang Chiao International School photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two students from Kang Chiao International School in New Taipei City have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, and the school is halting all in-person classes to prevent further transmission.

As the country confirmed more COVID-19 cases linked to a spate of infections at China Airlines, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced Wednesday (April 28) that two students from Kang Chiao International School in Linkou District have tested positive for antibodies. He said the school will switch to online learning until May 5 and a total of 193 contacts will be tested for the virus and antibodies.

According to Hou, the two students are children of a China Airlines cargo pilot who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies on Tuesday. Although one of them was also confirmed to have coronavirus and was listed as a local case (case No. 1,113) on Wednesday, he registered a high Ct value of 41, which indicates a low viral load.

New Taipei City Government said all students at Kang Chiao International School have been sent home this afternoon and that campus-wide disinfection has been carried out. It promised to continue monitoring the situation to determine whether it is necessary to expand contact tracing.

Since an Indonesian cargo pilot who works for China Airlines tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia, the Central Epidemic Command Center has launched an epidemiological investigation into 1,279 pilots. As of Tuesday, 934 have been tested for serum antibodies, with six coming back positive, including three previously reported cases — cases 151, 177, and 1,105 — and three Taiwanese citizens in their 40s.
Updated : 2021-04-28 17:40 GMT+08:00

