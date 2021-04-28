Covid-positive man went to 2 dance halls in Taiwan's Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 28) released a list of four locations where an elderly man who tested positive for the coronavirus traveled in Taoyuan last week, including three community centers frequented by seniors and a restaurant.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced three local coronavirus cases and three imported infections. Among the three local infections was, case No. 1,112, a Taiwanese man in his 70s who is a relative of case No. 1,106, a Taiwanese woman in her 70s, along with case No. 1,068, also a Taiwanese man in his 70s, both of whom had traveled to Canada to visit relatives on March 1.

Case No. 1,112 has no history of going abroad and is asymptomatic. Based on an initial epidemiological investigation, the health department has identified 190 contacts in his case and they have all been told to enter home isolation. The CECC also included a list of the locations case No. 1,112 had traveled to in Taoyuan from April 20-21.

From 1:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 20, the man took a dance class at the Pingzhen District Beixing Activity Center at No. 353 Jinling Road, Section 2. At 4 p.m., he had a meal at a noodle shop (懶得煮客家麵食館陵店) in Zhongli District at No. 228 Jinling Road.

That evening, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., he danced at the Amanda Dance Hall, also in Zhongli District. On April 21, case No. 1,112 went to a senior learning class at the Taoyuan Zhongbu Elementary School in Taoyuan District at No. 1054 Yongan Road from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and again at 1 p.m. that day.

People who have been to the above-mentioned places recently are urged to seek medical attention immediately if they develop a fever, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, or abnormal sense of smell or taste before May 5. When seeking medical treatment, the CECC reminds potentially infected persons that they must not take public transportation.

For more information, visit the CDC website or call the toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 (or 0800-001922).



Taoyuan locations that case No. 1,112 visited on April 20 and 21. (CECC image)