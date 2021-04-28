South Korea: Samsung heirs donate art to pay off inheritance tax bill

Samsung chairman Lee had been South Korea's richest man since 2009 Samsung chairman Lee had been South Korea's richest man since 2009

Members of Samsung's founding family agreed Wednesday to donate approximately 23,000 works of art and 1 trillion won ($899 billion; €744 billion) for medical research to help pay off a massive inheritance tax bill.

Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-Hee left his heirs a fortune of almost $21 billion (€17.3 billion) after he died last October of a heart attack at 78.

"It is our civic duty and responsibility to pay all taxes," the family, including Lee's wife and three children, said in a statement.

The family has five years to pay the inheritance tax, expected to amount to more than $10.8 billion.

In addition to shares in Samsung's various businesses, Lee left his family real estate and a collection of antiques and artwork. Some of the art being donated by the family include rare pieces by Picasso, Monet and Dali.

South Korea has a 50% inheritance tax rate, one of the highest in the world.

Who started Samsung?

Samsung Group was founded in 1938 by Lee's father, Lee Byung-Chul. The company, which is headquartered in Seoul, has since become South Korea's largest business conglomerate, with Lee Kun-Hee turning the group into a global technology powerhouse after taking over in 1987.

Lee Kun-Hee's son, Lee Jae-yong, has served as Samsung Group's de facto leader since 2014. Lee Jae-yong has been mired in legal troubles, and was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 due a bribery scandal involving South Korea's former president, Park Geun-hye.

He was released about a year later after winning an appeal, but was ordered to go through a retrial. Lee Jae-yong gave a public apology for the scandal in 2020, but was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in January.

