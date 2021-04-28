EU finalizes post-Brexit trade deal

The vote on the deal was delayed after the UK unilaterally postponed implementing cross-border checks on goods from Northern Ireland The vote on the deal was delayed after the UK unilaterally postponed implementing cross-border checks on goods from Northern Ireland

The European Parliament has given its formal approval of the trade deal agreement between the EU and the UK, officials said Wednesday.

The vote took place late Tuesday and its passing came as no surprise with 660 votes in favor and only 5 against, but many EU lawmakers have expressed their disappointment with the final deal.

The Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) was the result of nine long months of negotiations and set up a relationship of zero tariffs and zero quotas on goods traded between the EU and UK.

How did EU officials respond?

President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen both "warmly" welcomed the result of the vote.

Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter that the deal "marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK."

Michel said that the EU "will continue to work constructively with the UK as an important friend and partner."

Leading Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt tweeted on Wednesday morning that the European Parliament had approved "the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement!"

"The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms? A failure for both sides, but better than nothing. I still believe one day an ambitious young politician will want the UK in the EU again," he added.

For his part, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also welcomed the vote, calling it "the final step in a long journey" that would provide "stability" in UK-EU relations.

How are relations between the UK and the EU since Brexit?

Trade between the two sides has plummeted since the break came into effect on January 1, with EU imports from the UK down almost 50% and exports to the UK down 20% during the first two months.

The EU also launched a legal dispute against the UK after Westminster unilaterally extended a grace period for not conducting checks on goods being transported between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The two sides have yet to find common ground on how to implement the so-called Northern Ireland protocol which aims to protect the single market while avoiding a hard border with EU member Ireland.