Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 200 100 010 — 4 8 0 Cleveland 111 002 02x — 7 9 1

Maeda, Thielbar (6), Stashak (7), Colomé (8), Alcala (8) and Garver; Civale, Karinchak (8) and R.Pérez. W_Civale 4-0. L_Maeda 1-2. Sv_Karinchak (2). HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (7). Cleveland, Ramírez (2), F.Reyes (7).

New York 101 200 100 — 5 12 0 Baltimore 000 100 000 — 1 7 0

Kluber, Loaisiga (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka; Zimmermann, Tate (4), Sulser (7), Flaa (8) and Sisco. W_Kluber 1-2. L_Zimmermann 1-3. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Higashioka (4), Stanton (6).

Oakland 010 001 001 — 3 8 2 Tampa Bay 100 002 10x — 4 10 0

Montas, Wendelken (7), Guduan (8) and S.Murphy; Wacha, Springs (6), Thompson (7), T.Richards (8), Castillo (9) and Mejía. W_Springs 1-0. L_Montas 2-2. Sv_Castillo (5). HRs_Oakland, S.Murphy (3). Tampa Bay, Phillips (1).

Los Angeles 010 000 000 — 1 10 0 Texas 102 200 10x — 6 9 0

Quintana, Cishek (4), J.Guerra (5), Rowen (8) and Bemboom; Foltynewicz, J.King (6), J.Rodríguez (8), Martin (9) and Trevino. W_Foltynewicz 1-3. L_Quintana 0-2. HRs_Texas, Solak (7), Gallo (2).

Detroit 100 000 310 — 5 6 5 Chicago 101 000 000 — 2 8 1

Ureña, Cisnero (8), Soto (9) and Ramos; Giolito, Heuer (7), Foster (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Grandal. W_Ureña 1-3. L_Giolito 1-2. Sv_Soto (3). HRs_Detroit, M.Cabrera (2), Goodrum (1), Schoop (0).

Seattle 000 000 000 — 0 2 0 Houston 000 200 00x — 2 6 0

Gonzales, Graveman (7), Misiewicz (8) and T.Murphy; Javier, Raley (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Javier 3-0. L_Gonzales 1-3. Sv_Pressly (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City 001 000 000 — 1 4 0 Pittsburgh 100 000 10x — 2 8 0

Junis, Barlow (7), G.Holland (8) and S.Perez; Ty.Anderson, Underwood Jr. (7), Howard (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and Stallings. W_Underwood Jr. 1-0. L_Junis 1-1. Sv_R.Rodríguez (4).

Washington 102 000 200 — 5 9 1 Toronto 004 210 20x — 9 10 0

Scherzer, McGowin (6), Finnegan (7), Espino (8) and Avila; Thornton, Milone (3), A.Castro (4), Mayza (5), Payamps (6), Chatwood (7), Dolis (9) and Kirk. W_Milone 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-2. HRs_Washington, Turner (0), Y.Hernandez (2), Zimmerman (6). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (7).

Boston 001 001 000 — 2 5 0 New York 010 000 000 — 1 7 0

G.Richards, Andriese (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez; Peterson, Familia (7), May (8), M.Castro (9) and McCann. W_G.Richards 1-2. L_Peterson 1-3. Sv_M.Barnes (5). HRs_Boston, Dalbec (1). New York, McNeil (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago 000 000 000 — 0 2 1 Atlanta 000 020 03x — 5 10 0

T.Williams, Tepera (6), Brothers (7), Workman (8), Winkler (8) and Contreras; I.Anderson, Minter (8), J.Webb (9) and d'Arnaud. W_I.Anderson 2-0. L_T.Williams 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5).

Miami 100 110 100 — 4 7 1 Milwaukee 020 111 00x — 5 10 0

Castano, Curtiss (4), Cimber (6), Bleier (7), Bass (8) and León; Houser, Suter (6), Feyereisen (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez. W_Houser 2-2. L_Curtiss 2-1. Sv_Hader (5). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (2), Berti (2). Milwaukee, Houser (0), T.Taylor (2).

Philadelphia 100 100 000 — 2 3 1 St. Louis 120 000 20x — 5 11 2

Eflin, Coonrod (7), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto; Martínez, Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (9) and Knizner. W_Martínez 1-4. L_Eflin 1-1. Sv_A.Reyes (6).