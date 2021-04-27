Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 12:22
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 200 100 010 4 8 0
Cleveland 111 002 02x 7 9 1

Maeda, Thielbar (6), Stashak (7), Colomé (8), Alcala (8) and Garver; Civale, Karinchak (8) and R.Pérez. W_Civale 4-0. L_Maeda 1-2. Sv_Karinchak (2). HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (7). Cleveland, Ramírez (2), F.Reyes (7).

___

New York 101 200 100 5 12 0
Baltimore 000 100 000 1 7 0

Kluber, Loaisiga (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka; Zimmermann, Tate (4), Sulser (7), Flaa (8) and Sisco. W_Kluber 1-2. L_Zimmermann 1-3. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Higashioka (4), Stanton (6).

___

Oakland 010 001 001 3 8 2
Tampa Bay 100 002 10x 4 10 0

Montas, Wendelken (7), Guduan (8) and S.Murphy; Wacha, Springs (6), Thompson (7), T.Richards (8), Castillo (9) and Mejía. W_Springs 1-0. L_Montas 2-2. Sv_Castillo (5). HRs_Oakland, S.Murphy (3). Tampa Bay, Phillips (1).

___

Los Angeles 010 000 000 1 10 0
Texas 102 200 10x 6 9 0

Quintana, Cishek (4), J.Guerra (5), Rowen (8) and Bemboom; Foltynewicz, J.King (6), J.Rodríguez (8), Martin (9) and Trevino. W_Foltynewicz 1-3. L_Quintana 0-2. HRs_Texas, Solak (7), Gallo (2).

___

Detroit 100 000 310 5 6 5
Chicago 101 000 000 2 8 1

Ureña, Cisnero (8), Soto (9) and Ramos; Giolito, Heuer (7), Foster (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Grandal. W_Ureña 1-3. L_Giolito 1-2. Sv_Soto (3). HRs_Detroit, M.Cabrera (2), Goodrum (1), Schoop (0).

___

Seattle 000 000 000 0 2 0
Houston 000 200 00x 2 6 0

Gonzales, Graveman (7), Misiewicz (8) and T.Murphy; Javier, Raley (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Javier 3-0. L_Gonzales 1-3. Sv_Pressly (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 001 000 000 1 4 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 10x 2 8 0

Junis, Barlow (7), G.Holland (8) and S.Perez; Ty.Anderson, Underwood Jr. (7), Howard (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and Stallings. W_Underwood Jr. 1-0. L_Junis 1-1. Sv_R.Rodríguez (4).

___

Washington 102 000 200 5 9 1
Toronto 004 210 20x 9 10 0

Scherzer, McGowin (6), Finnegan (7), Espino (8) and Avila; Thornton, Milone (3), A.Castro (4), Mayza (5), Payamps (6), Chatwood (7), Dolis (9) and Kirk. W_Milone 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-2. HRs_Washington, Turner (0), Y.Hernandez (2), Zimmerman (6). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (7).

___

Boston 001 001 000 2 5 0
New York 010 000 000 1 7 0

G.Richards, Andriese (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez; Peterson, Familia (7), May (8), M.Castro (9) and McCann. W_G.Richards 1-2. L_Peterson 1-3. Sv_M.Barnes (5). HRs_Boston, Dalbec (1). New York, McNeil (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 000 0 2 1
Atlanta 000 020 03x 5 10 0

T.Williams, Tepera (6), Brothers (7), Workman (8), Winkler (8) and Contreras; I.Anderson, Minter (8), J.Webb (9) and d'Arnaud. W_I.Anderson 2-0. L_T.Williams 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5).

___

Miami 100 110 100 4 7 1
Milwaukee 020 111 00x 5 10 0

Castano, Curtiss (4), Cimber (6), Bleier (7), Bass (8) and León; Houser, Suter (6), Feyereisen (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Narváez. W_Houser 2-2. L_Curtiss 2-1. Sv_Hader (5). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (2), Berti (2). Milwaukee, Houser (0), T.Taylor (2).

___

Philadelphia 100 100 000 2 3 1
St. Louis 120 000 20x 5 11 2

Eflin, Coonrod (7), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto; Martínez, Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (9) and Knizner. W_Martínez 1-4. L_Eflin 1-1. Sv_A.Reyes (6).

Updated : 2021-04-28 16:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan
USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer tails Liaoning strike group near eastern Taiwan