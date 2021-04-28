Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases

Chen Shih-chung listing locations where case No. 1,112 had recently visited in Taoyuan. (CECC photo) Chen Shih-chung listing locations where case No. 1,112 had recently visited in Taoyuan. (CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 28) announced three local and three imported COVID-19 cases.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced three local coronavirus cases and three imported infections. Of the local cases, two were contacts of pilots from the China Airlines cargo pilot cluster, and one was a relative of two previously confirmed cases.

According to Chen, case No. 1,112 is a Taiwanese man in his 70s who is a relative of case No. 1,106, and case No. 1,068, a Taiwanese man in his 70s, both of whom had traveled to Canada to visit relatives on March 1. Case No. 1,112 has no history of going abroad and is asymptomatic.

While case No. 1,068 was quarantining, he suffered a fall, and case No. 1,112 spent over half an hour in his residence providing assistance. In addition, case No. 1,112 delivered food to case No. 1,106 during her quarantine.

On April 26, case No. 1,112 was identified as a contact of the two previous cases and underwent a coronavirus test. On April 28, case No. 1,112 was diagnosed with COVID-19, with a Ct value of 26.

Based on an initial epidemiological investigation, the health department has identified 190 contacts in his case, and they have all been told to enter home isolation. The CECC has included a list of the locations case No. 1,112 has recently been to in Taoyuan:



Taoyuan locations that case No. 1,112 visited on April 20 and 21. (CECC image)

Chen pointed out that case No. 1,113 is a Taiwanese boy in his teens who was identified as a contact of a China Airlines pilot listed yesterday as positive for coronavirus antibodies. The boy had no recent history of traveling abroad and is asymptomatic.

On April 26, he was tested for the coronavirus, and on April 28, he was diagnosed. He had a Ct value of 36.

The next day, he registered a Ct value of 41 while testing negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

With the exception of the pilot, the other two family members who lived with the boy have tested negative for the virus as well as for IgM and IgG antibodies.

Chen stated that case No. 1,114 is a Taiwanese woman in her 40s who is a relative that lives with another China Airlines pilot found to have coronavirus antibodies. She has no history of traveling abroad and is asymptomatic.

The health department arranged for a test for her on April 26, and she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28. She was found to have a Ct value of 34, and a nucleic acid test taken the next day was negative.

She tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies. None of the other family members living with her tested positive.

One family member was positive for IgG antibodies and negative for IgM antibodies. The rest tested negative for antibodies.