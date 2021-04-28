Taiwan to provide India with oxygen generators this week

A worker refills medical oxygen cylinders at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo) A worker refills medical oxygen cylinders at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is preparing to airlift oxygen generators to India this week, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) official said on Wednesday (April 28) during a legislative interpellation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao (曹立傑) pointed out that MOFA has begun coordinating with relevant government and non-government bodies to consolidate medical resources and other vital supplies for India, especially oxygen concentrators.

“We are striving to get enough devices,” he said. “The first batch of oxygen generators will be delivered by China Airline this week. It’s long-term aid.”

“The Ministry of Economic Affairs has directed a list of oxygen-generator manufacturers to MOFA for device gathering. MOFA is responsible for the bill for the assistance,” said Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺).

Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), head of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC), said there are more than 400 overseas Taiwanese in India, including about 150 businesspersons. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India has been contacting them and providing necessary assistance.

“So far, there is no plan to repatriate,” he added.

The aid to India is being overseen by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who asked two of his deputies to convey the Taiwanese people’s sincere concern and willingness to help to Gourangalal Das, India's top envoy in Taiwan, according to MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) in a press conference Tuesday.

India has recorded 17.3 million COVID-19 cases, with 360,960 new cases and 3,293 deaths in the last day, according to The Times of India. The country has set a new global high for confirmed cases for the sixth consecutive day.