Southern Taiwan city recreates 'salmon' frenzy with tourist promotion of its own

People whose names include characters for 'Kaohsiung' could win free 1-night stay in hotel

  105
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 14:56
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a Japanese sushi chain in Taiwan launched a wildly popular promotional event giving free meals to people with names bearing the Chinese characters for “salmon” (鮭魚), the Kaohsiung City Government is now trying to emulate its success.

The southern city is offering those whose names include both the characters “Kao” (高) and “Hsiung” (雄) a free one-night stay at a hotel, according to a press release.

The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau on Wednesday urged those who are eligible to fill out their personal information online and upload a photo ID via this link. The first 100 applicants will receive a free night at their choice of five hotels.

In order to avoid people changing their names just to take advantage of the deal, the bureau called attention to the rule that only those who had their name prior to the announcement are eligible. The organizers will notify the lucky winners via telephone message or email, per the release.

For more information about the promotional deal and a variety of other tourism activities in the city, visit this website.

(Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau photo)
