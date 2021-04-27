Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|Minnesota
|200
|100
|010
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|111
|002
|02x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Maeda, Thielbar (6), Stashak (7), Colomé (8), Alcala (8) and Garver; Civale, Karinchak (8) and R.Pérez. W_Civale 4-0. L_Maeda 1-2. Sv_Karinchak (2). HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (7). Cleveland, Ramírez (2), Reyes (7).
___
|New York
|101
|200
|100
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
Kluber, Loaisiga (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka; Zimmermann, Tate (4), Sulser (7), Flaa (8) and Sisco. W_Kluber 1-2. L_Zimmermann 1-3. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Higashioka (4), Stanton (6).
___
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|10x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Junis, Barlow (7), Holland (8) and S.Perez; T.Anderson, Underwood Jr. (7), Howard (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and Stallings. W_Underwood Jr. 1-0. L_Junis 1-1. Sv_R.Rodríguez (4).
___
|Washington
|102
|000
|200
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Toronto
|004
|210
|20x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Scherzer, McGowin (6), Finnegan (7), Espino (8) and Avila; Thornton, Milone (3), A.Castro (4), Mayza (5), Payamps (6), Chatwood (7), Dolis (9) and Kirk. W_Milone 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-2. HRs_Washington, Turner (0), Y.Hernandez (2), Zimmerman (6). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (7).
___
|Boston
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
Richards, Andriese (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez; Peterson, Familia (7), May (8), M.Castro (9) and McCann. W_Richards 1-2. L_Peterson 1-3. Sv_M.Barnes (5). HRs_Boston, Dalbec (1). New York, McNeil (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|03x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Williams, Tepera (6), Brothers (7), Workman (8), Winkler (8) and Contreras; I.Anderson, Minter (8), Webb (9) and d'Arnaud. W_I.Anderson 2-0. L_Williams 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5).