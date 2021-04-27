Alexa
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 12:22
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 200 100 010 4 8 0
Cleveland 111 002 02x 7 9 1

Maeda, Thielbar (6), Stashak (7), Colomé (8), Alcala (8) and Garver; Civale, Karinchak (8) and R.Pérez. W_Civale 4-0. L_Maeda 1-2. Sv_Karinchak (2). HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (7). Cleveland, Ramírez (2), Reyes (7).

___

New York 101 200 100 5 12 0
Baltimore 000 100 000 1 7 0

Kluber, Loaisiga (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka; Zimmermann, Tate (4), Sulser (7), Flaa (8) and Sisco. W_Kluber 1-2. L_Zimmermann 1-3. HRs_New York, Judge (1), Higashioka (4), Stanton (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 001 000 000 1 4 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 10x 2 8 0

Junis, Barlow (7), Holland (8) and S.Perez; T.Anderson, Underwood Jr. (7), Howard (8), R.Rodríguez (9) and Stallings. W_Underwood Jr. 1-0. L_Junis 1-1. Sv_R.Rodríguez (4).

___

Washington 102 000 200 5 9 1
Toronto 004 210 20x 9 10 0

Scherzer, McGowin (6), Finnegan (7), Espino (8) and Avila; Thornton, Milone (3), A.Castro (4), Mayza (5), Payamps (6), Chatwood (7), Dolis (9) and Kirk. W_Milone 1-0. L_Scherzer 1-2. HRs_Washington, Turner (0), Y.Hernandez (2), Zimmerman (6). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (7).

___

Boston 001 001 000 2 5 0
New York 010 000 000 1 7 0

Richards, Andriese (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez; Peterson, Familia (7), May (8), M.Castro (9) and McCann. W_Richards 1-2. L_Peterson 1-3. Sv_M.Barnes (5). HRs_Boston, Dalbec (1). New York, McNeil (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 000 0 2 1
Atlanta 000 020 03x 5 10 0

Williams, Tepera (6), Brothers (7), Workman (8), Winkler (8) and Contreras; I.Anderson, Minter (8), Webb (9) and d'Arnaud. W_I.Anderson 2-0. L_Williams 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (5).

