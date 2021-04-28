Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

With pools closed, Peruvians turn to open-water swimming

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/28 04:30
Open water swimmers get ready by their cars on Pescadores beach where open water swimming is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandem...
An open water swimmer gets ready by her car on Pescadores beach where swimming in the sea is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandem...
Open sea swimmers warm-up on Pescadores beach in Lima, Peru, at sunrise Tuesday, April 27, 2021. One of the few sporting disciplines that have been ma...
People get ready to swim off Pescadores beach where open water swimming is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, ...
An open water swimmer exits the sea on Pescadores beach, where swimming in the ocean is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in...
Swimmers arrive near a pier at Pescadores beach in Lima, Peru at sunrise, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. One of the few sporting disciplines that have been ...

Open water swimmers get ready by their cars on Pescadores beach where open water swimming is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandem...

An open water swimmer gets ready by her car on Pescadores beach where swimming in the sea is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandem...

Open sea swimmers warm-up on Pescadores beach in Lima, Peru, at sunrise Tuesday, April 27, 2021. One of the few sporting disciplines that have been ma...

People get ready to swim off Pescadores beach where open water swimming is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lima, Peru, ...

An open water swimmer exits the sea on Pescadores beach, where swimming in the ocean is booming while pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in...

Swimmers arrive near a pier at Pescadores beach in Lima, Peru at sunrise, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. One of the few sporting disciplines that have been ...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The swimmers began gathering even before dawn glimmers on Pescadores beach, plunging into the Pacific surf for one of the few athletic endeavors permitted under Peru's strict pandemic restrictions.

Swimming pools have been closed for more than a year, but government has since Oct. 30 allowed open-water swimming, even if relaxing on the beach is banned to prevent mass gatherings.

Forty-three-year-old Lorena Choy said swimming “relaxes me, unstresses me. ... It helps a lot psychologically.”

Swimming coach Víctor Solís, 47, said he estimated that the number of swimmers out each morning has multlplied fivefold recently.

Peru is one of the countries hardest hit, per capita, by COVID-19. Hospitals remain overwhelmed and oxygen remains in short supply.

“We don't stop hearing bad news all day long, and that's a little bit of the reason why we need to escape,” said José Echeandía, a 54-year-old lawyer, after swimming more than an hour in the chilly waters.

Robert Yatto, 56, has been swimming at the beach for more than three decades, and lately uses a Captain America wetsuit.

Before the pandemic, the beach alongside the capital was a favorite for the working classes, but the swimmers tend to be wealthier people with access to cars or those living nearby.

Peru, with nearly 32 million people, has reported more than 1.7 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 60,000 deaths.

Updated : 2021-04-28 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination