Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's economic indicators flash red for 2nd month this year

Exports, domestic demand contributing to Taiwan’s economic growth: National Development Council

  222
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 12:15
Taiwan's economic performance continues positive trend. 

Taiwan's economic performance continues positive trend.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's composite index of economic indicators flashed red in March for the second consecutive month, suggesting a boom amid signs that the world is on track for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

After the first such red light in 10 years in February, data released by the National Development Council on Tuesday (April 27) showed the country's index of monitoring indicators, which reflects economic performance, remained steady at 40 points. February's figure was the highest since April 1989.

The NDC uses a five-color system to represent the country's economic situation, with blue signaling contraction, green indicating stable growth, and red suggesting a boom. The dual colors yellow-blue and yellow-red refer to a transition.

Seven of the nine factors listed on the composite index flashed red in March. The only two exceptions were customs-clear exports, which flashed yellow-red, and non-farm payrolls, which continued to be blue.

Wu Ming-hui (吳明蕙), head of the NDC's Department of Economic Development, said she expected the monitor to remain red in the second quarter, though there is still room for Taiwan's exports to move upward. She noted that the strong economic performance has been supported by exports and domestic demand.

Looking ahead, Wu said Taiwan's economy will likely stay strong until at least June. However, she urged investors to remain cautious about uncertainties created by the ongoing pandemic and international trade tensions.

Taiwan's economic indicators flash red for 2nd month this year
Composite index of economic indicators flash red for second consecutive month. (CNA photo)
Taiwan economy
National Development Council
NDC
economic indicators
economic climate
economic growth
Taiwan exports
domestic consumption

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
Taiwan's chip industry set for years of growth: minister
2021/04/23 21:00
Domestic demand, exports to drive Taiwan’s economic growth above 5%
Domestic demand, exports to drive Taiwan’s economic growth above 5%
2021/04/23 14:00
Taiwanese investment in China plunges to new low
Taiwanese investment in China plunges to new low
2021/04/15 18:26
Taiwan’s economy flashes red light with strongest performance in 31 years
Taiwan’s economy flashes red light with strongest performance in 31 years
2021/03/26 17:30
Projected GDP growth likely to reach 4.64% for Taiwan this year
Projected GDP growth likely to reach 4.64% for Taiwan this year
2021/03/24 20:55

Updated : 2021-04-28 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination