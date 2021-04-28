India: Coronavirus cases surge, US promises vaccine help

Family members sit next to the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID during a mass cremation in New Delhi Family members sit next to the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID during a mass cremation in New Delhi

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in India, with the South Asian country recording about 350,000 new infections on Tuesday and the death toll crossing 200,000. Indian officials said 3,286 people died on Tuesday, the first time the country saw over 3,000 fatalities in one day, reported the BBC.

India has been logging global daily records of over 300,000 cases for the last seven days.

While the numbers are staggering, experts and epidemiological modelers believe that the real number of COVID cases and fatalities could be much higher.

Hospitals, meanwhile, are being stretched to breaking point with people dying outside their doors or at home due to a lack of beds, drugs and medical oxygen.

Crematoriums are working overtime, their chimneys cracking and iron frames melting from constant use. Wood is reportedly in short supply in places and some families are told to bring their own to burn.

What's driving the surge?

Shuchin Bajaj, the co-founder and director of the Indian Ujala Cygnus hospital chain, told DW the situation in India is "worse than you can imagine."

"I get more than 500 calls a day from people asking for beds, asking for oxygen and asking for help," Bajaj said. India faces a widespread shortage of oxygen and vital medical supplies, exacerbating the crisis.

Bajaj said multiple factors are driving the explosion of infections in India.

"I think the sheer size of the population and the fact there are big metropolitan cities, congested areas, and the virus has mutated," he explained. 'We are seeing double mutant viruses, triple mutant viruses as well now. The UK variant is hugely prevalent in the northern part of the country. So a mix of all these factors, I think, is leading to this inferno that's engulfing everything in its path."

People's laxity and poor adherence to COVID-related precautionary measures have also contributed to the rapid spread of the virus, say experts.

Biden promises additional vaccines

Western countries are rushing to provide India with the vital supplies it needs to tackle the crisis.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday the US would soon send vaccine shipments to India, after he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the US is sending mechanical parts needed for the machinery India has to build a vaccine.

"I think we'll be in a position to be able to share vaccines as well as know-how with other countries that are in need. That is the hope and expectation," Biden said. The US president had not indicated when the vaccines would be shipped to India.

The White House had previously announced Monday that the US would share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with the rest of the world.

First Western aid arrives

Crates of ventilators and oxygen concentrators from the UK arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, the first shipment of Western aid to have reached India. Although the UK is sending medical supplies to India, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could not give away its vaccine doses at this time.

In addition to the US and UK, Germany, France and the European Union have pledged support to India to better handle the crisis.

Omid Nouripour, a German member of parliament and the deputy head of the German-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Group, said Germany must express solidarity with India.

"It's our duty to help our friends and India is our friend," Nouripour told DW. At the same time, he said "it's highly important the Indian government also ensures that superspreader events just stop."

Modi's government has been criticized for allowing Hindu festivals and election rallies to take place in recent weeks, which are believed to have contributed to the spike in cases.

How has Modi's government responded to the pandemic?

The Modi administration's response to the pandemic has been controversial. In March 2020, Modi announced a strict three-week nationwide lockdown, giving the country's 1.3 billion people just four hours notice before they would be confined to their homes.

Modi's government has come under fire for India's slow pace of vaccine rollout and lack of vital supplies. He has also been accused of downplaying the pandemic and censoring social media posts criticizing his government's handling of the crisis.

Nitin Sinha, a senor research fellow at the Center for Modern Oriental Studies in Berlin, told DW the Indian government could be covering up the true extent of the country's coronavirus crisis.

"Some estimates suggest [the death toll is] at least five or ten times than what is being reported," Sinha said. She said the government may be suppressing information, which could be causing the death toll to be underreported.

"Very recently, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he actually said that those who are found spreading fake news of rumors will be rounded up under the National Security Act and their property will be seized," Sinha explained. She said "local reporters might feel threatened" by such actions by the government.

wd/sri (Reuters, AFP)