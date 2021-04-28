International alliance of legislators announces campaign for Taiwan's participation in WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China on Tuesday (April 27) announced an international campaign for Taiwan's inclusion in the coming World Health Assembly.

The group published a video in which 15 legislators from 15 countries spoke positively about Taiwan's contributions to the global fight against the coronavirus. They also lamented the fact that Taiwan and its 23 million people have been left out of the WHA, the World Health Organization's annual leadership summit, since 2016.

"At a time when the world should be uniting to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, it makes no sense to exclude Taiwan from the World Health Assembly," said British MP and IPAC co-chair Iain Duncan Smith. "The Chinese government’s blatant attempts to politicize global health are unacceptable and must be resisted. The UK and the free world must do more to invite Taiwan to play a greater role on the international stage."

The groups encouraged people around the world to join the cause by tweeting the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp, which is a response to the oft-used #TaiwanCanHelp employed by the Taiwanese government since its failed attempt to participate in last year's WHA.