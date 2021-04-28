Alexa
Taiwan to release 10,000 more self-paid COVID vaccines

Over 7,000 Taiwanese have received their first self-paid AstraZeneca jab

  307
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 10:46
CECC to allocate 10,000 more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to self-paid program.  

CECC to allocate 10,000 more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to self-paid program.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another 10,000 self-paid coronavirus shots will be made available to members of the public planning to travel abroad, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (April 27).

Since the country began its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on March 22, over 45,000 people had received at least their first dose as of Monday (April 26). Among these, 7,165 recipients took advantage of the self-paid program that opened on April 21.

Speaking to the press, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that at the current rate, the initial 10,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses allocated to the self-paid program will run out by Friday. As a result, the CECC has reserved another 10,000 doses for this group and is considering increasing the number of hospitals designated to carry out the vaccinations, he said.

Under the self-paid program, the cost of a single shot is capped at NT$600 (US$21), and the two doses must be administrated at least eight weeks apart, in accordance with World Health Organization recommendations. Taiwan residents who need to travel abroad for reasons other than tourism are eligible to register for them.
Updated : 2021-04-28 11:36 GMT+08:00

