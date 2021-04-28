Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Skate America headed back to Las Vegas in October

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 05:12
Skate America headed back to Las Vegas in October

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Skate America, traditionally the first event in the Grand Prix figure skating series, is headed back to the Orleans Arena.

The competition will be held Oct. 22-24 as the first significant event of the Olympic season. It also was staged at the venue in 2019, then again last fall but without fans. The national championships were held at the arena in January, also minus fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Figure Skating indicated the public will be able to attend the upcoming Skate America when it announced the venue on Tuesday.

“The Orleans Arena was such a great partner for this competition in 2020, so we are excited to bring Skate America back to Las Vegas in 2021,” U.S. Figure Skating President Anne Cammett said. “We’re looking forward to having fans in attendance as athletes from the United States and abroad continue on their journey towards the Olympic Winter Games.”

The complete list of athletes who will compete at Skate America and all other ISU Grand Prix competitions will be announced in June. Typically, the defending U.S. champions appear at Skate America.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February.

Updated : 2021-04-28 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination