Bills sign restricted free agent Boettger to 1-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 05:00
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract on Tuesday, a little over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player.

Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job this offseason.

An undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Boettger was claimed by the Bills in 2018 after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has seven starts in 18 career games with Buffalo.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-04-28 11:35 GMT+08:00

