Manfred: 70% of players, on-field staff began vaccination

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 04:48
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says 70% of players, on-field staff and support personnel have been fully or partially vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday during SporticoLive’s online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations.

In an email to The Associated Press, Manfred said his figure referred to all individuals defined as Tier 1 in MLB's protocols, which includes players, on-field personnel such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, plus essential personnel who need to be in close proximity, such as translators and media and travel staff. He said the 70% figure includes partial vaccinations for those receiving two-stage vaccines.

“I think we’re around 70%. The clubs have worked really hard with their players,” Manfred said. "We’re continuing to press to try to get everybody up above that kind of 85 (%) number that we think is so important."

MLB told players on March 29 that COVID-19 protocol restrictions would be relaxed when 85% of Tier 1 personnel are vaccinated.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-28 11:35 GMT+08:00

