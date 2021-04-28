Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/28 04:26
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Major U.S. stock indexes ended a wobbly day mixed on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 near the record high it set a day earlier.

It’s a heavy week for earnings reports from big U.S. companies. UPS soared after reporting another surge in delivery volumes. Investors will be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, as well as President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,186.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,984.93.

The Nasdaq fell 48.56 points, or 0.3%, to 14,090.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.26 points, or 0.1% to 2,301.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.55 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 58.56 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 73.41 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.41 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 430.65 points, or 11.5%.

The Dow is up 3,378.45 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,201.93 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 326.41 points, or 16.5%.

Updated : 2021-04-28 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination