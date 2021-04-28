Alexa
Over 20 US lawmakers back Taiwan's entry into WHA

Romney says excluding Taiwan from World Health Assembly would 'play right into hands of the CCP'

  279
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/28 11:35
Senator Mitt Romney. (YouTube, Mitt Romney screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two dozen U.S. congressmen took to social media Tuesday (April 27) to call for Taiwan's participation in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA).

On Tuesday, over 20 senators from the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia and representatives from the House Foreign Affairs Committee called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to include Taiwan in its 74th WHA, which is slated for May 24 to June 1 in Geneva, Switzerland. The American lawmakers called on Congress to pass legislation supporting Taiwan's participation in the WHA and included the hashtag #TaiwanCanHelp in their posts.

This Twitter campaign was organized by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, Edward Markey (D-MA), ranking member Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia Chair Ami Bera (D-CA), and ranking member Steve Chabot (R-OH). Following tweets by these leaders, 22 other senators and representatives followed suit.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Romney wrote that the U.S. cannot "sit by and allow China excess influence on global organizations.” He then went on to assert that “Excluding Taiwan from participation would play right into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party in its quest to strategically isolate Taiwan from the global community."

That day, Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) tweeted that China's efforts to exclude Taiwan from the international community "hinder pandemic recovery and response." He then asked the Senate to pass a bill he and Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) had put forward in March that calls on the U.S. State Department to devise a strategy to help Taiwan gain observer status at the WHA.

Senator James Risch (R-ID) noted in his twitter post that Taiwan has been excluded by the WHO for the past four meetings of the WHA, "despite its vast expertise and successful handling of COVID-19." He expressed hope that this would not be the fifth time the country is sidelined and included the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp, arguing that "We will all be better for it."

Other notable congressmen who posted tweets backing Taiwan's participation included Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Michael McCaul (R-TX).

In response, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) stated Wednesday morning (April 28) that her ministry welcomes the support expressed by the U.S. Congress, "which leads the world's democracies." On behalf of the ministry, she expressed gratitude to the participating legislators.

Ou pointed out that the social media campaign by the U.S. lawmakers was echoed by leaders and members of parliament from many other countries. She asserted that this demonstrates the strong support democracies around the world have for Taiwan's participation in the WHA and indicates that Taiwan's inclusion in the global public health system has "become the consensus of many democratic countries."
Updated : 2021-04-28 13:05 GMT+08:00

