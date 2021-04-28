Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UPS, Crocs rise; Eli Lilly, General Electric fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 04:28
UPS, Crocs rise; Eli Lilly, General Electric fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc., up $18.32 to $194.13.

Solid delivery volume helped the package delivery service beat analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $1.81 to $82.81.

The aerospace and defense company's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $5.01 to $182.21.

The pharmaceutical company's first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., up $5.01 to $132.21.

The global professional services firm beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Crocs Inc., up $12.98 to $97.82.

The footwear company gave investors a solid sales forecast after reporting surprisingly strong first-quarter financial results.

TransUnion, up $4.42 to $104.99.

The credit reporting company beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

General Electric Co., down 8 cents to $13.49.

The industrial conglomerate’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Synchrony Financial, down 74 cents to $40.73.

The consumer credit company's revenue missed Wall Street forecasts.

Updated : 2021-04-28 11:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination