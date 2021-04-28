Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Visa 2Q profits fall 2%, as economic slowdown hits payments

By KEN SWEET , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/28 04:50
Visa 2Q profits fall 2%, as economic slowdown hits payments

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa Inc.'s fiscal second-quarter profits fell 2% from a year earlier, as the company dealt with a slowdown across its payment network due to the global pandemic.

The payment processing giant said Tuesday that it earned $3.03 billion in its second quarter ended March 31, or $1.38 a share, down from $3.08 billion in the same period a year ago. Due to Visa buying back its own stock, the company's earnings per share last year was also $1.38.

The results were better than the $1.27 per share that analysts expected on average, according to FactSet. Shares rose 1.8% in after-hours trading.

Due to the nature of Visa's business model and how the company reports revenue, this quarter's results are more difficult to compare than previous quarters. However there are signs that Visa's business model took a hit during the pandemic, as the global economy has slowed and travel has come to a standstill.

Cross-border payments volume across Visa's network were down 11% from a year earlier, the company said.

That said, it appears payments are improving, particularly in the U.S. as the economy recovers. U.S. payments volume was up 13.5% from a year earlier on a constant dollar basis.

While credit card transactions declined steeply from a year earlier, debit card transactions were up 21% in the same period. A number of Americans shied away from using paper money in the pandemic, which may have translated into people using debit cards and touchless transaction.

Visa did not provide a fiscal full-year forecast, citing the uncertainty related to the pandemic and a lack of clarity about when travel would pick up again.

Updated : 2021-04-28 10:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination