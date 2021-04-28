Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/28 03:57
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.03 to $62.94 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 77 cents to $66.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 4 cents to $2.02 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.91 a gallon. May natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.30 to $1,778.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 20 cents to $26.41 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.75 Japanese yen from 108.12 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2089 from $1.2092.

Updated : 2021-04-28 10:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300 million at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination