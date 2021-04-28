BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2478
|Down
|9
|May
|2438
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2498
|Down
|5
|Jul
|2486
|2495
|2446
|2478
|Down
|9
|Sep
|2505
|2510
|2467
|2498
|Down
|5
|Dec
|2501
|2518
|2478
|2512
|Down
|1
|Mar
|2504
|2510
|2470
|2503
|Down
|1
|May
|2494
|2498
|2465
|2496
|Down
|3
|Jul
|2492
|2496
|2463
|2494
|Down
|4
|Sep
|2492
|2496
|2492
|2494
|Down
|5
|Dec
|2492
|2495
|2488
|2493
|Down
|6
|Mar
|2493
|Down
|6