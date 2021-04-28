Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2478 Down 9
May 2438 Down 9
Jul 2498 Down 5
Jul 2486 2495 2446 2478 Down 9
Sep 2505 2510 2467 2498 Down 5
Dec 2501 2518 2478 2512 Down 1
Mar 2504 2510 2470 2503 Down 1
May 2494 2498 2465 2496 Down 3
Jul 2492 2496 2463 2494 Down 4
Sep 2492 2496 2492 2494 Down 5
Dec 2492 2495 2488 2493 Down 6
Mar 2493 Down 6

Updated : 2021-04-28 10:03 GMT+08:00

