BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2478 Down 9 May 2438 Down 9 Jul 2498 Down 5 Jul 2486 2495 2446 2478 Down 9 Sep 2505 2510 2467 2498 Down 5 Dec 2501 2518 2478 2512 Down 1 Mar 2504 2510 2470 2503 Down 1 May 2494 2498 2465 2496 Down 3 Jul 2492 2496 2463 2494 Down 4 Sep 2492 2496 2492 2494 Down 5 Dec 2492 2495 2488 2493 Down 6 Mar 2493 Down 6