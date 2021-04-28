Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/04/28 02:00
Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Tuesday, April 27, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm around;88;80;SW;9;80%;64%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;108;83;Mostly sunny and hot;105;83;NE;7;23%;5%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Increasingly windy;81;58;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;W;11;37%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;74;57;Clouds and sun, nice;70;56;S;7;59%;47%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;59;39;An afternoon shower;61;44;NE;11;50%;80%;5

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;53;37;Mostly sunny;52;40;SE;6;49%;34%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;100;68;Not as hot;89;69;WNW;6;32%;11%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;76;59;More clouds than sun;73;46;NNE;12;45%;65%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunlit and pleasant;76;51;Sunny and beautiful;75;51;SSE;7;61%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;68;54;Some sun;73;57;E;6;62%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;61;53;Mostly sunny;63;51;SSE;6;68%;12%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;94;67;Hazy sun;93;67;NNW;12;22%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;74;Afternoon showers;90;74;SSE;5;70%;75%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;91;72;Partly sunny;93;71;W;6;45%;19%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A thunderstorm;88;78;N;5;80%;80%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;62;54;Partly sunny;64;56;SW;7;77%;73%;8

Beijing, China;Breezy, blowing dust;73;52;Nice with some sun;73;52;S;9;11%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;53;48;A shower;58;47;ESE;9;88%;69%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;55;37;Partly sunny;60;44;E;8;48%;48%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;64;55;A bit of rain;63;54;W;5;84%;84%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;81;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;63;SE;6;76%;73%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thickening clouds;57;44;Spotty showers;60;51;SSE;12;46%;74%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;63;39;A p.m. shower or two;65;44;SW;5;51%;84%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;59;41;Partly sunny, cool;55;44;E;10;82%;68%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty p.m. showers;58;37;A bit of rain;63;46;SE;6;49%;68%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;73;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;NNW;5;68%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;NNE;5;53%;72%;4

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;68;59;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;SW;8;57%;4%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;83;61;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;NE;11;25%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in the a.m.;71;56;Mostly sunny;65;54;S;11;74%;31%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;A stray thunderstorm;68;64;SE;3;91%;79%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;82;Sunshine;97;82;SE;8;59%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Breezy;85;60;A shower and t-storm;65;45;NE;10;72%;82%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;91;80;Partly sunny;90;79;SSW;8;69%;57%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with sunshine;49;33;A shower in places;52;38;ESE;6;58%;54%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;75;67;Partly sunny;77;67;N;14;78%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;72;Thunderstorms;83;65;S;12;75%;94%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;11;83%;76%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;106;79;Hazy sun and hot;108;79;NNW;10;13%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;56;36;A little a.m. rain;55;39;W;8;63%;56%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun and warm;99;79;Hazy sun, very hot;105;79;SSW;7;43%;4%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;96;71;Clouds and sun, nice;89;72;S;4;59%;12%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;52;40;A shower in places;51;37;NNE;17;66%;56%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;92;57;Warm with sunshine;87;60;NNE;7;25%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;68;60;A shower in the a.m.;69;59;W;11;74%;56%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;71;A t-storm around;78;69;NNE;6;86%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;NE;6;40%;30%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;73;A t-storm around;90;73;E;11;51%;45%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A stray shower;41;29;A shower in places;45;31;WSW;9;54%;56%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;A shower;91;79;SE;8;69%;68%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;74;A heavy thunderstorm;81;69;NNW;7;83%;86%;3

Honolulu, United States;Fog will lift;84;70;Showers;83;71;NNE;3;69%;92%;6

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. shower;101;74;Hazy sunshine;95;72;SSE;5;40%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, hot;99;71;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;N;9;18%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;62;48;High clouds;68;49;NE;6;63%;12%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;Afternoon showers;91;77;E;6;68%;86%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;93;81;Abundant sunshine;95;82;N;12;53%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;78;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NNE;6;29%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;81;55;Mainly cloudy, warm;82;55;W;7;25%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;80;Breezy in the p.m.;94;80;SW;10;56%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;86;59;Hazy sun;86;61;S;6;35%;5%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;84;Mostly sunny;100;84;NNE;7;15%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, a shower;49;30;Partly sunny;56;37;S;6;43%;3%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;89;76;A shower in places;86;76;NNE;10;61%;47%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;A couple of t-storms;89;75;NW;5;74%;81%;7

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;103;81;Warm with hazy sun;99;82;SSW;8;51%;0%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SSW;4;80%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;35;Mild with some sun;59;36;E;7;47%;44%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;6;73%;71%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;62;Mostly sunny;68;62;SSE;7;81%;9%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;69;54;Partly sunny;66;53;NNW;8;74%;29%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;62;41;A shower or two;56;40;NNE;11;56%;81%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;68;54;Sunny and warmer;79;61;SE;6;40%;3%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;6;71%;77%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;67;51;Some sun, a t-storm;63;51;SW;8;79%;78%;6

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;90;85;Mostly sunny;92;84;SW;8;60%;68%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;A t-storm around;83;75;E;3;85%;77%;4

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;86;76;Warmer;93;77;E;7;52%;33%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;64;46;Mainly cloudy;64;48;E;5;66%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;82;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;59;ENE;6;37%;45%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;81;76;A passing shower;82;78;E;12;53%;80%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;42;32;Mostly cloudy;48;35;S;8;70%;30%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;99;81;Mostly sunny;93;79;SE;9;62%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;69;53;Sunny;69;55;NNW;6;70%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, milder;59;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;48;NE;1;50%;88%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with a shower;42;35;Clouds and sunshine;50;35;WSW;9;61%;34%;5

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;93;83;Humid with hazy sun;93;83;NW;8;69%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;78;61;A little a.m. rain;77;61;ENE;9;67%;86%;8

New York, United States;Nice with some sun;64;57;Partly sunny, warmer;85;66;WSW;8;48%;34%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;85;54;Sunshine and warm;85;54;WNW;9;41%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;59;44;A little a.m. rain;66;40;WNW;14;83%;63%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;67;60;Rain and drizzle;64;58;ENE;5;78%;91%;2

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but chilly;48;28;A shower in places;52;34;NNE;5;44%;55%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Overcast;58;42;Afternoon rain;57;43;NNE;13;67%;87%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds, a shower;86;78;A morning shower;85;78;E;7;81%;76%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;91;74;A t-storm around;91;74;NNW;8;57%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this morning;78;73;A couple of t-storms;84;74;ESE;6;85%;78%;12

Paris, France;Sunshine;67;41;Periods of sun;65;44;WNW;6;50%;30%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;84;55;Inc. clouds;80;60;S;6;53%;11%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;89;80;A t-storm around;91;79;SSW;7;69%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;11;76%;67%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;89;71;A t-storm around;91;69;SE;7;51%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;55;38;Sun and clouds;63;44;ESE;7;47%;27%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;67;47;Mostly sunny;69;37;S;10;37%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;60;52;Heavy showers;63;52;ESE;7;79%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A morning shower;72;56;Mostly cloudy;70;55;N;7;77%;54%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in the a.m.;82;72;SE;7;85%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;48;39;Mostly sunny;48;39;SSW;9;62%;9%;4

Riga, Latvia;A stray shower;45;32;Mostly cloudy;47;34;ENE;5;56%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;80;71;A thunderstorm;77;70;S;6;67%;81%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;100;79;Partly sunny, warm;100;73;N;8;15%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Showers around;65;55;Sunny intervals;67;53;S;7;80%;39%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few showers;42;33;A morning shower;45;34;W;7;64%;55%;4

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;WSW;9;53%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;SSE;9;65%;56%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;A shower and t-storm;81;74;ESE;11;80%;86%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;63;SW;6;88%;67%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;A little p.m. rain;69;54;Spotty showers;70;55;SE;6;64%;76%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;72;43;Sunny;78;44;SSW;4;38%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;NNE;10;70%;50%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A thunderstorm;67;51;A shower and t-storm;62;50;NW;5;83%;67%;4

Seattle, United States;Some sun;61;44;Some sunshine;66;46;N;5;65%;14%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;68;55;Clearing;68;50;WSW;7;51%;56%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;66;61;Cloudy and warmer;75;61;SW;7;64%;3%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Showers;86;78;Some sun, a shower;89;78;ENE;4;71%;81%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;61;47;A shower and t-storm;67;48;SSW;8;64%;95%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;86;75;A shower or two;85;76;E;11;64%;59%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;49;26;Partly sunny;49;29;SE;6;52%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;71;59;A morning shower;71;57;NNW;8;68%;51%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;81;70;Showers around;77;68;W;4;77%;87%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;42;34;A shower in spots;45;32;WSW;9;63%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;92;63;Sunny and hot;93;66;ENE;7;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;66;53;Warmer;75;53;NNW;7;62%;28%;8

Tehran, Iran;Very warm;88;71;Becoming cloudy;85;66;NW;7;20%;4%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;72;58;Plenty of sun;75;63;NNE;7;57%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;77;50;A p.m. t-storm;77;54;ENE;5;50%;55%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;65;56;Warmer;76;65;SSW;12;46%;74%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy this morning;50;46;Thunderstorms;54;46;ENE;13;85%;86%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler this morning;90;68;Partly sunny, cooler;75;66;E;7;67%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;SE;7;55%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;41;25;Cold, a p.m. shower;41;15;NNW;12;43%;42%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;60;48;Rain and drizzle;59;47;NE;4;58%;67%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;56;47;Spotty showers;60;48;SE;11;55%;74%;5

Vientiane, Laos;An a.m. thunderstorm;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;ESE;4;70%;89%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in spots;42;33;Mostly cloudy;48;36;SE;6;70%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with some sun;50;32;Clouds and sun;58;40;ESE;8;43%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;53;47;Clearing;58;49;NNW;6;57%;11%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;97;78;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;WSW;6;62%;79%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;77;50;Hazy sun;73;52;NE;5;49%;9%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-28 10:01 GMT+08:00

