Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
New York City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7
New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 3 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 4 3 2
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3
Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 23

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Saturday, April 24

New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Nashville 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

San Jose 3, FC Dallas 1

Seattle 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Minnesota 1

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Atlanta 3, Chicago 1

Austin 3, Colorado 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Sunday, April 25

LA Galaxy 3, New York 2

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 7

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-28 08:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination