All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Pittsburgh 49 32 14 3 67 169 135 20-3-2 12-11-1 8-1-1 Washington 48 31 13 4 66 170 144 14-6-2 17-7-2 6-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 14 5 63 136 113 19-3-3 10-11-2 5-4-1 Boston 47 27 14 6 60 136 118 14-6-3 13-8-3 6-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 49 25 18 6 56 164 131 13-8-3 12-10-3 7-2-1 Philadelphia 48 22 19 7 51 136 171 10-10-4 12-9-3 4-4-2 New Jersey 48 14 27 7 35 121 170 4-17-3 10-10-4 0-9-1 Buffalo 49 13 29 7 33 121 171 6-16-4 7-13-3 4-5-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Carolina 48 31 10 7 69 156 118 16-3-4 15-7-3 5-1-4 Florida 50 31 14 5 67 159 137 17-5-3 14-9-2 5-4-1 Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125 19-6-0 13-8-2 6-4-0 Nashville 50 27 21 2 56 137 139 15-9-0 12-12-2 6-3-1 Dallas 48 21 15 12 54 139 124 13-6-8 8-9-4 7-1-2 Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151 12-9-2 10-12-3 5-5-0 Detroit 50 17 25 8 42 115 158 11-10-5 6-15-3 4-3-3 Columbus 50 15 25 10 40 121 170 8-8-7 7-17-3 1-7-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103 18-4-2 16-7-0 9-1-0 x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112 18-4-2 13-7-2 7-3-0 x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123 17-4-0 14-9-3 8-1-1 St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143 9-11-4 12-8-2 5-5-0 Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156 11-10-3 10-13-2 2-8-0 San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167 9-11-2 10-13-3 2-7-1 Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137 9-11-4 9-11-2 4-6-0 Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160 5-17-4 9-11-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130 14-7-3 16-6-2 5-3-2 Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126 14-9-0 14-7-2 6-3-1 Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135 11-10-2 16-8-1 5-5-0 Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136 10-10-2 11-7-7 4-6-0 Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139 12-11-1 9-13-2 5-5-0 Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132 12-10-2 7-10-1 5-4-1 Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171 10-10-4 8-17-0 5-5-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Ottawa 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 3, OT

Nashville 4, Florida 1

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

San Jose 6, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.