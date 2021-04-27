All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Pittsburgh
|49
|32
|14
|3
|67
|169
|135
|20-3-2
|12-11-1
|8-1-1
|Washington
|48
|31
|13
|4
|66
|170
|144
|14-6-2
|17-7-2
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|29
|14
|5
|63
|136
|113
|19-3-3
|10-11-2
|5-4-1
|Boston
|47
|27
|14
|6
|60
|136
|118
|14-6-3
|13-8-3
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|25
|18
|6
|56
|164
|131
|13-8-3
|12-10-3
|7-2-1
|Philadelphia
|48
|22
|19
|7
|51
|136
|171
|10-10-4
|12-9-3
|4-4-2
|New Jersey
|48
|14
|27
|7
|35
|121
|170
|4-17-3
|10-10-4
|0-9-1
|Buffalo
|49
|13
|29
|7
|33
|121
|171
|6-16-4
|7-13-3
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Carolina
|48
|31
|10
|7
|69
|156
|118
|16-3-4
|15-7-3
|5-1-4
|Florida
|50
|31
|14
|5
|67
|159
|137
|17-5-3
|14-9-2
|5-4-1
|Tampa Bay
|48
|32
|14
|2
|66
|160
|125
|19-6-0
|13-8-2
|6-4-0
|Nashville
|50
|27
|21
|2
|56
|137
|139
|15-9-0
|12-12-2
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|48
|21
|15
|12
|54
|139
|124
|13-6-8
|8-9-4
|7-1-2
|Chicago
|48
|22
|21
|5
|49
|135
|151
|12-9-2
|10-12-3
|5-5-0
|Detroit
|50
|17
|25
|8
|42
|115
|158
|11-10-5
|6-15-3
|4-3-3
|Columbus
|50
|15
|25
|10
|40
|121
|170
|8-8-7
|7-17-3
|1-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Vegas
|47
|34
|11
|2
|70
|160
|103
|18-4-2
|16-7-0
|9-1-0
|x-Colorado
|46
|31
|11
|4
|66
|162
|112
|18-4-2
|13-7-2
|7-3-0
|x-Minnesota
|47
|31
|13
|3
|65
|151
|123
|17-4-0
|14-9-3
|8-1-1
|St. Louis
|46
|21
|19
|6
|48
|135
|143
|9-11-4
|12-8-2
|5-5-0
|Arizona
|49
|21
|23
|5
|47
|132
|156
|11-10-3
|10-13-2
|2-8-0
|San Jose
|48
|19
|24
|5
|43
|131
|167
|9-11-2
|10-13-3
|2-7-1
|Los Angeles
|46
|18
|22
|6
|42
|124
|137
|9-11-4
|9-11-2
|4-6-0
|Anaheim
|49
|14
|28
|7
|35
|106
|160
|5-17-4
|9-11-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|48
|30
|13
|5
|65
|159
|130
|14-7-3
|16-6-2
|5-3-2
|Edmonton
|46
|28
|16
|2
|58
|150
|126
|14-9-0
|14-7-2
|6-3-1
|Winnipeg
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|149
|135
|11-10-2
|16-8-1
|5-5-0
|Montreal
|47
|21
|17
|9
|51
|136
|136
|10-10-2
|11-7-7
|4-6-0
|Calgary
|48
|21
|24
|3
|45
|128
|139
|12-11-1
|9-13-2
|5-5-0
|Vancouver
|42
|19
|20
|3
|41
|114
|132
|12-10-2
|7-10-1
|5-4-1
|Ottawa
|49
|18
|27
|4
|40
|133
|171
|10-10-4
|8-17-0
|5-5-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Montreal 2, Calgary 1
Ottawa 2, Vancouver 1
St. Louis 4, Colorado 1
Dallas 4, Carolina 3, OT
Nashville 4, Florida 1
Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 1
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
San Jose 6, Arizona 4
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.