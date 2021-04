ATP World Tour Millennium Estoril Open Results

Tuesday At Clube de Tenis do Estoril Estoril, Portugal Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay ESTORIL, PORTUGAL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Millennium Estoril Open at Clube de Tenis do Estoril (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-3, 6-4.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Alexander Bublik (5), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-0.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-3.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Cristian Garin, Chile, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin (1), France, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Pedro Sousa and Frederico Ferreira Silva, Portugal, 6-4, 6-2.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Jamie Murray and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.