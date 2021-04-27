Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142
Indy 50 28 18 4 0 60 150 143
Orlando 50 27 18 4 1 59 155 159
Greenville 54 25 16 10 3 63 156 160
Jacksonville 49 24 19 3 3 54 135 141
South Carolina 52 22 17 9 4 57 149 165
Wheeling 49 17 26 5 1 40 147 175
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 54 33 15 5 1 72 163 139
Fort Wayne 33 20 9 3 1 44 118 88
Allen 51 30 18 2 1 63 165 144
Utah 52 23 18 5 6 57 148 164
Rapid City 52 26 22 3 1 56 158 166
Tulsa 53 23 23 5 2 53 122 146
Kansas City 53 22 22 7 2 53 147 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-28 06:56 GMT+08:00

