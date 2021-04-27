SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|35
|27
|5
|2
|1
|57
|110
|70
|Knoxville
|41
|24
|13
|3
|1
|52
|127
|99
|Pensacola
|35
|16
|15
|2
|2
|36
|105
|100
|Huntsville
|34
|16
|17
|1
|0
|33
|95
|109
|Birmingham
|37
|8
|22
|6
|1
|23
|84
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.