Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Europe starts tests for automated asteroid spotters

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 21:11
Europe starts tests for automated asteroid spotters

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists said Tuesday they have switched on a new telescope at the European Southern Observatory as part of an effort to create an automated network for spotting asteroids that might pose a risk to Earth.

The 56-centimeter telescope that's now seen "first light" at the La Silla Observatory in Chile, known as TBT2, will work together with a twin in Cebreros, Spain, to test whether the same object in space can be detected with one device and then tracked by another.

The tests are a precursor to a planned network of automated telescopes being developed by ESO and the European Space Agency. The project, called Flyeye, will survey the night sky for fast-moving objects and flag those that could become a threat to human researchers for further investigation.

More than 900,000 asteroids have been catalogued in the Solar System and about 25,000 have an orbit that brings them close to Earth. The European Space Agency keeps a risk list of more than 1,000 such objects that are closely tracked.

A meteor that crashed near Chelyabinsk, Russia, in 2013, caused hundreds of injuries due to flying glass and splinters. While such events are rare, scientists say there are large numbers of such objects in space that haven't been detected and could cause significant damage if they struck populated areas.

The first Flyeye telescope is scheduled to be installed in Sicily next year.

Updated : 2021-04-28 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination