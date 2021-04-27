Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 22:09
Through Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 46 28 53 81 20 18 8 0 10 167 16.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 46 23 43 66 27 20 10 1 6 135 17.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 42 19 41 60 23 28 8 0 2 178 10.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 48 17 42 59 16 18 0 0 4 138 12.3
Patrick Kane Chicago 48 15 43 58 1 14 3 0 3 164 9.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 44 34 24 58 16 10 10 0 9 187 18.2
Brad Marchand Boston 45 25 32 57 23 44 3 3 4 114 21.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 38 17 39 56 17 2 5 0 1 100 17.0
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 48 20 36 56 12 24 4 1 5 145 13.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 48 19 36 55 -9 12 4 0 4 107 17.8
Mark Stone Vegas 46 18 35 53 26 22 6 1 7 83 21.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 50 16 36 52 7 24 4 0 1 105 15.2
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 49 21 31 52 10 26 5 0 6 123 17.1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 17.7
Aleksander Barkov Florida 44 22 27 49 11 14 5 1 5 159 13.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 48 14 34 48 0 14 5 0 0 80 17.5
Max Pacioretty Vegas 45 22 25 47 19 12 5 0 6 166 13.3
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 48 5 41 46 23 14 2 1 1 93 5.4
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 46 11 35 46 -1 10 3 0 3 107 10.3
Sebastian Aho Carolina 48 20 26 46 13 26 6 3 5 123 16.3

Updated : 2021-04-28 06:53 GMT+08:00

