All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|8-8
|6-1
|Tampa Bay
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|4-7
|7-5
|Toronto
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|7-8
|Baltimore
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|3-8
|7-4
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-7
|5-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|8-5
|6-2
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|6-3
|6-6
|Cleveland
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|6-5
|4-6
|Minnesota
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|5
|2-8
|L-3
|3-7
|4-7
|Detroit
|7
|16
|.304
|8
|6
|1-9
|L-5
|4-9
|3-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|8-6
|7-2
|Seattle
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|6-5
|7-5
|Los Angeles
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|6-4
|5-6
|Houston
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-6
|6-5
|Texas
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|4
|3-7
|L-4
|3-7
|6-7
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|6-2
|3-6
|Philadelphia
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|8-4
|3-7
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|.455
|1½
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|5-6
|5-6
|Miami
|10
|12
|.455
|1½
|2
|4-5
|W-1
|4-7
|6-5
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|13
|9
|.591
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-6
|9-3
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|4-3
|7-8
|St. Louis
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|6-6
|Chicago
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|2
|5-5
|L-3
|8-7
|2-5
|Cincinnati
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|7-5
|3-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|7-4
|8-4
|San Francisco
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-2
|6-6
|San Diego
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|8-3
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|2-3
|9-8
|Colorado
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|8-7
|0-7
___
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Miami 8, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 12, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.