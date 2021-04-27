Alexa
Tanker spills oil off Chinese port after collision

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 20:03
BEIJING (AP) — A tanker spilled oil into the sea off one of China’s busiest ports Tuesday after being struck by another vessel, the government and the ship's manager said.

The A Symphony was hit at about 8:50 a.m. by a bulk carrier, Sea Justice, according to the tanker’s manager, Goodwood Ship Management Pte. Ltd. of Singapore. It said the collision caused a breach in cargo and ballast tanks.

Operations to contain and clean up the spill were under way, Goodwood said.

The A Symphony was anchored outside Qingdao, southeast of Beijing, the Maritime Safety Administration said.

Other ships were ordered to stay at least 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometers) away, but the agency gave no details of the damage or how much oil leaked.

Updated : 2021-04-28 06:51 GMT+08:00

