ATP World Tour BMW Open by FWU Results

Tuesday At MTTC Iphitos Munich Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay MUNICH (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BMW Open by FWU at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic (6), Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff (7), Germany, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (3), Belgium, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-2.

Luke Saville and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Harri Heliovaara and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-3, 6-4.