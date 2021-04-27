Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BP to launch share buyback program after big profit spike

By PAN PYLAS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/27 17:14
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013, a sign at a BP filling station in Lakewood, N.J., USA. Energy company BP said Tuesday April 2...

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013, a sign at a BP filling station in Lakewood, N.J., USA. Energy company BP said Tuesday April 2...

LONDON (AP) — BP said Tuesday that it would be returning around a half-billion dollars to shareholders after “significantly” higher oil prices contributed to a big rise in profits and a reduction in debt levels.

The energy company said its underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard that strips out one-off items — spiked to $2.6 billion in the first three months of 2021 from $791 million a year earlier. That was markedly ahead of the rise to $1.6 billion that had been the consensus in financial markets.

BP, which is seeking to transform its business to a lower-carbon future, said it will launch a $500 million share buyback program in the second quarter as it confirmed it had reached its target of reducing net debt to below $35 billion earlier than expected. Its net debt fell to $33.3 billion at the end of March against $38.9 billion at the end of 2020 on a combination of asset sales and firmer oil prices.

“With the acceleration of divestment proceeds, together with strong business performance and the recovery in the price environment, we generated strong cash flow and delivered on our net debt target around a year early," Chief Executive Bernard Looney said.

BP also announced a dividend of 5.25 cents a share for the first quarter, which is in line with the previous quarter’s payout but half that seen a year earlier.

In response to the pandemic, which sparked an oil price rout on fears over the global economy, BP last year cut its dividend for the first time since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico more than a decade ago

But oil prices have been recovering sharply as the world’s biggest economies bounce back from the pandemic. The price of Brent crude rebounded to an average of $61 a barrel in the first quarter, up from $44 dollars in the fourth quarter of 2020.

BP's share price rose 2% in early trading in London to 302.40 pence.

“The market could not have asked for more from BP with these results," Steve Clayton, a fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. “The company has seized the opportunity of a recovery in energy prices to pay down its debts, leaving it well set for the future when conditions might not be so favorable.”

Updated : 2021-04-28 05:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Australia warns of 'drums of war' after China slams country for Taiwan comments
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination