Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China says coal will play less-dominant energy role

By HUIZHONG WU , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/27 15:08
China says coal will play less-dominant energy role

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China, the world's biggest coal user, said Tuesday the fossil fuel will play a less dominant role in its energy mix and that, despite plans to build new coal-fired power plants, the country won't use it on a wide scale.

The comments by Li Gao, the director general of the Department of Climate Change in China's Environment Ministry, follow pledges at last week's climate summit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to work with the United States in cutting emissions.

“In the past, it (coal) was the main source of power. In the future it will play the role of providing flexibility for the power grid,” Li said at a press conference.

“And now we still need a certain amount of coal ... but we will not develop coal on a wide-scale basis, that's very clear and that's strictly regulated," he added.

Li acknowledged that China was still building new coal power plants, but he emphasized that they were unlike traditional coal plants and would not emit as much as plants did previously. Climate experts have long advocated for a ban on new coal power plants, which would be a significant step.

China obtains roughly 60% of its power from coal, and is the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gases. During the Trump administration, the U.S. used China’s emissions as an excuse not to act, and in the past China pointed to U.S. historical emissions as a reason to resist action.

Beijing has previously set a target for non-fossil fuel energy to account for 20% of the country's total energy consumption by 2025, which will require further investment in solar and wind energy.

Germany and China agreed Monday to step up their cooperation in combating climate change, with the two discussing coal use and how to reduce it.

Xi announced last year that China would be carbon-neutral by 2060 and aims to reach a peak in its emissions by 2030.

Updated : 2021-04-28 03:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water