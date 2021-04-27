Booker, Suns end Knicks' 9-game win streak, 118-110

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points and the Phoenix Suns capped a grueling road trip with a 118-110 victory Monday night that snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak.

Chris Paul scored the final seven Phoenix points as the Suns held on to finish 3-2 on their trip that included visits to the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

Mikal Bridges added 21 points, Paul had 20 and Cameron Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the final period after the game was tied at 87 through three.

Derrick Rose had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who were on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 18 points but was off his form from most of the streak, shooting just 6 for 17 with six rebounds and four assists.

LAKERS 114, MAGIC 103

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds and Los Angeles rallied past Orlando.

Trailing 80-79 following a sluggish third quarter, the Lakers’ offense came alive late to end their losing streak at three games. LA outscored Orlando 35-23 in the fourth period, improving to 19-12 on the road and 9-20 when trailing after three quarters.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench for the Lakers, who shot 54% from the floor and hit 11 3-pointers. Andre Drummond chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and converted a thunderous dunk over Drummond in the first quarter. Gary Harris scored 17 for the Magic, who have lost six straight and 25 of 30.

SPURS 146, WIZARDS 143, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and San Antonio ended Washington's season-best eight-game winning streak.

DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan’s jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.

Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise’s best streak.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 21 points and Rudy Gay scored 17 for the Spurs, who have won three straight and five of six.

Washington's Russell Westbrook had his league leading 29th triple-double of the season — and 15th in his last 18 games — with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

TIMBERWOLVES 105, JAZZ 104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Minnesota rallied to beat Utah.

Mike Conley gave Utah a 104-103 lead with 6.4 seconds left, but Ricky Rubio found Russell for a layup on the ensuing possession. Conley then lost the ball in a scramble as time expired.

Minnesota, which started the day tied for the second-fewest wins in the NBA, handed the league-leading Jazz another loss. The Timberwolves went 3-0 against Utah this season.

Anthony Edwards added 14 points for Minnesota, which has won four of its last six games.

Conley had 26 points and Rudy Gobert added 18 points for Utah. The Jazz, playing their fifth straight game without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, have lost three of five.

PELICANS 120, CLIPPERS 103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points on an array of power moves, spinning dribbles and even a 3-pointer, and New Orleans beat Los Angeles.

Lonzo Ball had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals for New Orleans, which entered the night 4 1/2 games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Terance Mann scored 17 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard (foot) for a fourth straight game.

New Orleans led by double digits for nearly the entire second half and by as many as 25.

BULLS 110, HEAT 102

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, Daniel Theis added 23 and Chicago moved closer to the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference by beating Miami.

Coby White added 17 points for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 36-20 run and outrebounded Miami 51-34. Theis had 12 rebounds and Vucevic 11 for Chicago.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which missed a chance to move into the No. 6 spot in the East and give coach Erik Spoelstra his 600th career regular-season win. Trevor Ariza added 18 points for the Heat.

The Heat remained No. 7, a half-game behind Boston for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East. Chicago moved within one game of No. 10 Washington.

NUGGETS 120, GRIZZLIES 96

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. erupted for 31 points courtesy of a torrid shooting night, Paul Millsap added nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and short-handed Denver beat Memphis.

Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds for his league-leading 53rd double-double to help the Nuggets knock off Memphis for a sixth straight time at home.

Denver pulled away early in the fourth quarter on the strength of a 12-0 run. From there, the Nuggets coasted to their sixth win in seven games.

Ja Morant added 27 points to lead the Grizzlies, who finished a seven-game trip with a 4-3 mark.

76ERS 121, THUNDER 90

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Ben Simmons had 12 in his return to the lineup and Philadelphia sent Oklahoma City to its franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.

The Thunder lost 14 straight games in their first season in Oklahoma City in 2008-09 and can set the team mark for consecutive defeats Tuesday at Boston.

The Sixers had an NBA-season high 22 steals. Tobias Harris had four.

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with 22 points.

PISTONS 100, HAWKS 86

DETROIT (AP) — Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift Detroit over Atlanta.

The Hawks shot just 39% from the field and 4 of 27 from 3-point range. It was their lowest-scoring game of the season.

There was one bright note for Atlanta: Kris Dunn made his first appearance of the season following right ankle surgery.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 17 points. Kevin Huerter added 15 and John Collins contributed 14. Clint Capela had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

RAPTORS 112, CAVALIERS 96

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and Toronto pulled away in the second half to beat depleted Cleveland.

Kyle Lowry contributed nine points, five rebounds and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six.

Isaac Okoro led Cleveland with 20 points. Jared Allen had 15 points and Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have lost five of six.

The Cavaliers played with the same starting lineup they used in Sunday night’s 119-110 loss at Washington, but without the first four players who came off their bench in that game.

KINGS 113, MAVERICKS 106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists in his second straight start in place of leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, and Sacramento beat Dallas.

Richaun Holmes added 24 points for Sacramento in his second game back after sitting out five with a strained hamstring. Harrison Barnes had 19 points, and Buddy Hield scored 16 including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Fox, the Kings point guard, is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and could miss up to two weeks.

Luka Doncic had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Dallas, which had won three straight including back-to-back victories over the Lakers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports