Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 04:14
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 002 010 000 3 8 0
Detroit 001 100 000 2 9 0

Keller, Barlow (7), G.Holland (8), Staumont (9) and Perez, Gallagher; Turnbull, Norris (7), Cisnero (8), Soto (9) and Greiner, Ramos. W_Keller 2-2. L_Turnbull 1-1. Sv_Staumont (2). HRs_Kansas City, C.Santana (4).

___

Minnesota 010 100 010 0 3 5 0
Cleveland 000 002 010 2 5 9 0

(10 innings)

Berríos, Robles (6), Duffey (8), Ta.Rogers (9), Colomé (10) and Jeffers; Plesac, B.Shaw (8), Clase (10) and R.Pérez. W_Clase 2-1. L_Colomé 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Rooker (1). Cleveland, Ramírez (2), Luplow (0).

___

New York 000 001 010 2 4 0
Baltimore 110 001 10x 4 8 0

D.García, Luetge (5), O'Day (6), J.Wilson (7), Green (8) and Sánchez; Harvey, Lakins Sr. (7), Scott (8), Valdez (8) and Severino. W_Harvey 2-1. L_D.García 0-1. Sv_Valdez (5). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (3).

___

Oakland 000 200 000 2 3 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000 1 6 0

Manaea, Petit (6), Diekman (8), Trivino (9) and S.Murphy; Hill, Head (7), Strickland (9) and Zunino, Mejía. W_Manaea 3-1. L_Hill 1-1. Sv_Trivino (3). HRs_Oakland, S.Murphy (2).

___

Los Angeles 133 001 100 9 16 0
Texas 400 000 000 4 6 0

Ohtani, Slegers (6), Claudio (7), Watson (8) and Suzuki; Lyles, Yang (3), Sborz (8), Kennedy (9) and Trevino. W_Ohtani 1-0. L_Lyles 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (4), Pujols (5), J.Iglesias (0). Texas, N.Lowe (6).

___

Seattle 001 001 000 2 7 1
Houston 200 210 00x 5 14 0

Sheffield, Vest (6), Dugger (7) and Torrens; Urquidy, Abreu (7), Stanek (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Urquidy 1-2. L_Sheffield 1-2. Sv_Pressly (2). HRs_Seattle, Lewis (1), Seager (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 004 010 200 7 6 0
Atlanta 401 030 00x 8 10 1

Davies, Maples (4), Workman (5), Megill (6), Chafin (7), Winkler (8) and Contreras; Morton, Matzek (6), N.Jones (7), Minter (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Morton 2-1. L_Workman 0-2. Sv_W.Smith (5). HRs_Chicago, Bryant (6), Contreras (7). Atlanta, Swanson (2), Freeman (6).

___

Miami 000 104 021 8 11 1
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0 8 1

Tr.Rogers, Floro (7), Holloway (8) and León; Burnes, Rasmussen (6), Bickford (8), Perdomo (9) and Piña. W_Tr.Rogers 3-1. L_Burnes 2-2. HRs_Miami, Dickerson (1), Cooper (2).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 101 2 6 0
St. Louis 000 000 001 1 2 0

Wheeler, Neris (9) and Realmuto; Wainwright, and Molina. W_Wheeler 2-2. L_Wainwright 0-3. Sv_Neris (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (8).

Updated : 2021-04-28 01:48 GMT+08:00

