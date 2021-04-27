Monday's Major League Linescores

|Kansas City
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
Keller, Barlow (7), G.Holland (8), Staumont (9) and Perez, Gallagher; Turnbull, Norris (7), Cisnero (8), Soto (9) and Greiner, Ramos. W_Keller 2-2. L_Turnbull 1-1. Sv_Staumont (2). HRs_Kansas City, C.Santana (4).
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|010
|0
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|010
|2
|—
|5
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Berríos, Robles (6), Duffey (8), Ta.Rogers (9), Colomé (10) and Jeffers; Plesac, B.Shaw (8), Clase (10) and R.Pérez. W_Clase 2-1. L_Colomé 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Rooker (1). Cleveland, Ramírez (2), Luplow (0).
|New York
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|110
|001
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|0
D.García, Luetge (5), O'Day (6), J.Wilson (7), Green (8) and Sánchez; Harvey, Lakins Sr. (7), Scott (8), Valdez (8) and Severino. W_Harvey 2-1. L_D.García 0-1. Sv_Valdez (5). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (3).
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Manaea, Petit (6), Diekman (8), Trivino (9) and S.Murphy; Hill, Head (7), Strickland (9) and Zunino, Mejía. W_Manaea 3-1. L_Hill 1-1. Sv_Trivino (3). HRs_Oakland, S.Murphy (2).
|Los Angeles
|133
|001
|100
|—
|9
|16
|0
|Texas
|400
|000
|000
|—
|4
|6
|0
Ohtani, Slegers (6), Claudio (7), Watson (8) and Suzuki; Lyles, Yang (3), Sborz (8), Kennedy (9) and Trevino. W_Ohtani 1-0. L_Lyles 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (4), Pujols (5), J.Iglesias (0). Texas, N.Lowe (6).
|Seattle
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Houston
|200
|210
|00x
|—
|5
|14
|0
Sheffield, Vest (6), Dugger (7) and Torrens; Urquidy, Abreu (7), Stanek (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Urquidy 1-2. L_Sheffield 1-2. Sv_Pressly (2). HRs_Seattle, Lewis (1), Seager (4).
|Chicago
|004
|010
|200
|—
|7
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|401
|030
|00x
|—
|8
|10
|1
Davies, Maples (4), Workman (5), Megill (6), Chafin (7), Winkler (8) and Contreras; Morton, Matzek (6), N.Jones (7), Minter (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Morton 2-1. L_Workman 0-2. Sv_W.Smith (5). HRs_Chicago, Bryant (6), Contreras (7). Atlanta, Swanson (2), Freeman (6).
|Miami
|000
|104
|021
|—
|8
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|1
Tr.Rogers, Floro (7), Holloway (8) and León; Burnes, Rasmussen (6), Bickford (8), Perdomo (9) and Piña. W_Tr.Rogers 3-1. L_Burnes 2-2. HRs_Miami, Dickerson (1), Cooper (2).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|2
|0
Wheeler, Neris (9) and Realmuto; Wainwright, and Molina. W_Wheeler 2-2. L_Wainwright 0-3. Sv_Neris (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (8).