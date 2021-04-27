Alexa
US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 03:28
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4% increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.

The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount.

The release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles. The numbers released Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.

Updated : 2021-04-28 00:10 GMT+08:00

