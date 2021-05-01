Taiwan must do more to help India

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down in Jammu, India. A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down in Jammu, India. (AP photo)

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) — Twitter users who keep an eye on Taiwan affairs will have noted the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp at some point during the week.

It gained momentum around the world off the back of a campaign launched by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). This was part of an attempt to persuade the World Health Organization (WHO) to restore Taiwan’s observer status at the World Health Assembly.

Taiwan was stripped of this in 2016 at the behest of China after having the temerity to elect a government Beijing didn’t like. Despite the WHO’s repeated claims throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that it is not a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), it has failed to let Taiwan back in.

There has been no suggestion so far that this will change in 2021. This is despite Taiwan’s huge success in handling COVID-19 and the valuable lessons it has to share with the international community.

The #LetTaiwanHelp hashtag references the "Taiwan Can Help" campaign, which has been pushed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) over the past year. The goal is to stress the fact that Taiwan’s expertise and supplies can help the world get through the pandemic — as well as helping to differentiate between Taiwan and China, where COVID originates.

The Taiwan Can Help slogan has been plastered across almost everything coming out of MOFA. It also features in much of Taiwan’s overseas marketing and social media activities.

There is no denying that it has been a pretty successful branding exercise. But now it is being put to the test.

COVID ground zero

The scenes that have been witnessed over the past few days coming out of India are nothing short of horrific.

Daily cases are snowballing, deaths have risen rapidly, and hospitals across this huge country are almost at breaking point. Crucially, supplies are low, with medical centers running out of oxygen leaving them unable to treat desperately ill patients.

The images of bodies being cremated and the sick being turned away from hospitals is the worst-case scenario that so many countries across the world have been battling to prevent. India needs help and the world is responding.

Aid has already been dispatched from the U.S., with more to follow shortly. The U.K. has also sent supplies, including oxygen, as has the WHO, despite the current tensions between India and China.

But what about Taiwan? Can Taiwan Help?

Well, government officials have been making all the right noises so far. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took to Twitter to express her “serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in #India.” She added that “Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help.”

The MOFA Twitter account informed the world that they were “closely monitoring developments & holding in-depth discussions aimed at providing requisite support to our Indian friends at a time of great need.”

Their spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) confirmed at a press conference that a series of humanitarian aid packages for India is under discussion.

Walk the walk

The problem is the slogan says "Taiwan Can Help" but standing by “ready to provide” isn't enough. As Indian climate change campaigner Licypriya Kangujam said earlier this week, "No more empty promises, act now!"

Taiwan's response has been slow. Earlier in the week, it was announced that 150 oxygen concentrators were being sent, but even this won't be dispatched until "at some point before Sunday."

Why the delay? And why isn't Taiwan doing more?

While Taiwan alone cannot solve India's problems, the reality is that 150 oxygen concentrators is a drop in the ocean compared to India's crisis. As DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said on his Twitter account earlier this week, “Taiwan should be doing more to support our Indian friends.”

He is absolutely right. If Taiwan wants to have a reputation as a reliable ally and a responsible player on the global stage and for the #TaiwanCan Help slogan to really mean something, it has to be able to react faster and more comprehensively to situations like this one.

On top of sending a few oxygen generators Taiwan has the medical expertise and resources to show to India and the world how visionary and thoughtful it is. To show that Taiwan really can help, we should be sending equipment to help India set up oxygen generators in hospitals.

India is also lacking sedatives for patients in ICUs and therapeutic drugs like Remdesivir, both items Taiwan could be helping with. And then of course, there are vaccines, and as soon as Taiwan's domestic program has been approved, we should be helping countries like India as well as rolling out a vaccination program at home.

The IPAC campaign for Taiwan to have its WHO observer’s status restored is calling on the WHO to "Let Taiwan Help." India is more than willing to receive our help, but we are falling short.

With every day that passes and without more of Taiwan's medical aid and expertise heading India’s way, the successful brand that MOFA has established is undermined a little more.