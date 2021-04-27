Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man killed by Tennessee police was wanted in slaying

By Associated Press
2021/04/27 06:45
Man killed by Tennessee police was wanted in slaying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man fatally shot after charging at a Tennessee police officer with knives drawn was a fugitive suspect in a slaying on Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list, according to authorities.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the man Monday as Marvin Veiga, 32, and said in a statement that he was a suspect in the October 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

Veiga had remained on the loose until Friday, when Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Christopher Royer fatally shot him during a traffic stop, department spokesman Don Aaron said.

Royer was on patrol in his police car when he ran a license plate for a white Mercedes sedan and found the plate was actually registered to a green 1998 Chevrolet, Aaron said. After the officer stopped the Mercedes, the passenger ran from the car holding a knife in each hand, according to the spokesman.

Royer could later be heard on the body camera video requesting backup, telling the passenger to drop the knives and saying, “I don't want to shoot you.”

Veiga continued running at Royer, who fired three times, the video showed. Veiga died at a hospital and Royer was placed on administrative assignment.

Veiga was added to the Most Wanted list in March, shortly after officials obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder, news outlets reported. Cruz said at the time that Veiga had “extensive ties to Boston." It was not immediately clear what he was doing in Nashville on Friday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting and the police department will also review it. The local district attorney will decide whether to pursue charges after the TBI finishes the investigation.

Updated : 2021-04-28 00:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water