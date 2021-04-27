English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Arsenal 1, Fulham 1
Man United 3, Burnley 1
Leeds 1, Liverpool 1
Chelsea 0, Brighton 0
Tottenham 2, Southampton 1
Aston Villa 1, Man City 2
Leicester 3, West Brom 0
Arsenal 0, Everton 1
Liverpool 1, Newcastle 1
West Ham 0, Chelsea 1
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0
Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 4
Leeds 0, Man United 0
Aston Villa 2, West Brom 2
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1
Coventry 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Brentford 1, Cardiff 1
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0
Preston 3, Derby 0
Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 2
Millwall 1, Bournemouth 4
Wycombe 2, Bristol City 1
Stoke 2, Coventry 3
Birmingham 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Luton Town 0, Reading 0
Huddersfield 0, Barnsley 1
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 1
Watford 1, Millwall 0
QPR 1, Norwich 3
Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Derby 1, Birmingham 2
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Cardiff 2, Wycombe 1
Blackburn 5, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Swansea 2
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 3
Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1
Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0
Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2
Northampton 3, Ipswich 0
Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1
Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 0, Charlton 6
Hull 2, Sunderland 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 5, Swindon 0
Oxford United 3, Plymouth 1
Sunderland 3, Accrington Stanley 3
Wigan 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 1, Hull 2
Ipswich 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Gillingham 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 1
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Walsall 0, Salford 2
Stevenage 0, Cheltenham 1
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 0
Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 0
Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 4
Harrogate Town 0, Oldham 3
Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 3
Forest Green 0, Exeter 0
Colchester 2, Southend 0
Bradford 0, Tranmere 1
Barrow 0, Port Vale 2
Bolton 1, Carlisle 0
Port Vale 2, Bradford 1
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Scunthorpe 0, Walsall 2
Southend 2, Leyton Orient 1
Tranmere 1, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Grimsby Town 2
Morecambe 0, Bolton 1
Exeter 0, Newport County 0
Crawley Town 0, Forest Green 0
Cheltenham 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Harrogate Town 1
Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 1
Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
Bradford vs. Salford, 2 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2 p.m.
Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 2 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Cambridge United, 2 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Aldershot 1, Kings Lynn 1
Boreham Wood 0, Barnet 0
Wealdstone 0, Maidenhead United 6
Chesterfield 1, Halifax Town 2
Woking 0, Torquay United 2
Aldershot 2, Wealdstone 0
Altrincham 2, Barnet 3
Boreham Wood 0, Stockport County 3
Kings Lynn 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Maidenhead United 2, Woking 1
Solihull Moors 5, Yeovil 1
Torquay United 2, Notts County 2
Wrexham 0, Chesterfield 0
Halifax Town 1, Bromley 2
Eastleigh 1, Sutton United 0
Sutton United vs. Barnet, 2 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Solihull Moors, 2 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 2 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Woking, 2 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 2 p.m.
Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Sutton United, 12 p.m.