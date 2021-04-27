Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

By ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/27 05:21
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser takes a question during a coronavirus update at a news conference in Washing...

FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser takes a question during a coronavirus update at a news conference in Washing...

WASHINGTON (AP) — With COVID-19 numbers dropping, officials in the nation’s capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown.

The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, D.C., residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on May 1, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces. Restaurants will be permitted to seat 10 people per table outdoors, up from the previous limit of six per table. However, the 25% capacity limit for indoor dining will remain unchanged for now.

Retail businesses can increase admittance from 25% to 50% capacity. Houses of worship can increase to 40% capacity, though Bowser said the government was still encouraging residents to attend virtual or outdoor services for now.

Earlier in April, Bowser had announced some other changes that will also take effect in May. These include allowing entertainment venues like concert halls and movie theaters to increase to 25% capacity and allowing public pools to open this summer at 50% capacity.

The Smithsonian network of museums had previously announced that several museums and the National Zoo will reopen on a staggered schedule over several weeks during the month of May. The National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, will reopen on May 5. The National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery will reopen on May 14. The National Museum of American History, National Museum of the American Indian and the National Zoo will reopen on May 21.

All Smithsonian facilities will required timed entry passes to limit the crowds; the passes are free and available from the Smithsonian website.

As of Monday, Washington's daily infection rate has dropped to 14 cases per 100,000, the lowest number since last fall. But Bowser still preached caution, saying residents needed to remain patient as the vaccination program continued.

“The way we get open is to crush the virus and get people vaccinated,” she said. “So we’re trying to do all of those things — moderate the restrictions where they’re warranted and safe, but really focus on crushing those numbers of infections and getting people vaccinated.”

Bowser said that approximately 237,000 residents had received at least one vaccine dose, out of about 500,000 adults in the District of Columbia. The government will also begin offering vaccinations to residents as young as 16, she said.

City Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt acknowledged that vaccine reluctance remained an issue, but called on residents to encourage skeptical friends and relatives to take the step.

“It's time for people to start having talks with their friends and say, ‘Hey, we’re not hanging out with you unless you get vaccinated,'” Nesbitt said.

Updated : 2021-04-28 00:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water