Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Astros put Odorizzi on IL; Altuve returns after COVID bout

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/27 05:03
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) hands the ball off to manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) as he leaves the mound with an injury on the sec...
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, throws over Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario (46) to complete a double play on Wilson Ramos during ...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) hands the ball off to manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) as he leaves the mound with an injury on the sec...

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, throws over Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario (46) to complete a double play on Wilson Ramos during ...

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starter Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained muscle in his right arm and second baseman José Altuve has been activated after a bout with COVID-19.

Odorizzi left his start on Saturday after just five pitches with what the team called tightness in his right forearm, and manager Dusty Baker announced Monday that he had a strained right pronator.

“We hope it’s short term," Baker said. “He'll miss at least two turns (in the rotation). And then hopefully he’s ready."

Altuve, the 2017 AL MVP, was among five Astros who were placed on the COVID-19 list on April 14. The other four returned within days, but Altuve remained out. He cleared health and safety protocols on Friday and revealed Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have any symptoms.

Altuve said he received the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines before testing positive, and that he has no idea how he contracted the virus.

Altuve is off to a strong start in 2021 after a down year in last season’s pandemic-shortened campaign. He is hitting .318 with one homer, three doubles and five RBIs in 11 games. Baker said he would bat leadoff on Monday night when the Astros begin a four-game series against the Mariners.

Odorizzi got a late start to the season after not signing with the Astros until March 8. His deal guarantees him $20.25 million over two years or $23.5 million over three seasons if a player option is exercised for 2023.

“I feel pretty fortunate that it was only something very minor," he said. “And maybe the other day was just my body protecting itself and not letting it get into a worse position than I’m in right now. So I’m pretty optimistic about, I’m happy with the results."

The 31-year-old Odorizzi is 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in three starts this season.

An All-Star in 2019 with Minnesota, Odorizzi was hoping to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season, when he pitched just 13 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2021-04-28 00:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Taiwanese drama 'Man In Love' reaches NT$300,000,000 at box office
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Woman in car fleeing police checkpoint in New Taipei shot dead
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Singapore submits travel bubble proposal to Taiwan
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Taiwan is sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Tree-lined country road in southern Taiwan becomes popular destination
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo bursts into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water
Taiwan's Nanhua Reservoir gets boost of 670,000 cubic meters of water