|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|8-8
|6-1
|Tampa Bay
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|4-6
|7-5
|Toronto
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|7-8
|Baltimore
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|2-8
|7-4
|New York
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|4-7
|5-5
|Kansas City
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|8-5
|6-2
|Chicago
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|6-3
|6-6
|Cleveland
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-5
|4-6
|Minnesota
|7
|13
|.350
|6½
|4½
|2-8
|L-2
|3-7
|4-6
|Detroit
|7
|16
|.304
|8
|6
|1-9
|L-5
|4-9
|3-7
|Oakland
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|8-6
|6-2
|Seattle
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-5
|7-4
|Los Angeles
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|1½
|3-7
|W-1
|6-4
|4-6
|Houston
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|4-6
|6-5
|Texas
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|3-6
|6-7
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|6-2
|3-6
|Philadelphia
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|8-4
|2-7
|Atlanta
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|4-6
|5-6
|Miami
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|2½
|4-5
|L-1
|4-7
|5-5
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|3-6
|Milwaukee
|13
|8
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|4-5
|9-3
|St. Louis
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-4
|6-6
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|4-3
|7-8
|Chicago
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-7
|2-4
|Cincinnati
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|2½
|2-8
|L-7
|7-5
|2-7
|Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|7-3
|8-4
|San Francisco
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|8-2
|6-6
|San Diego
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|8-3
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|2-3
|9-8
|Colorado
|8
|13
|.381
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|0-6
Boston 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.