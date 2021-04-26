Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/26 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 14 9 .609 _ _ 5-5 W-1 8-8 6-1
Tampa Bay 11 11 .500 6-4 L-1 4-6 7-5
Toronto 10 11 .476 3 2 5-5 W-1 3-3 7-8
Baltimore 9 12 .429 4 3 4-6 W-1 2-8 7-4
New York 9 12 .429 4 3 4-6 L-1 4-7 5-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 14 7 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-5 8-5 6-2
Chicago 12 9 .571 2 _ 7-3 W-4 6-3 6-6
Cleveland 9 11 .450 3-7 W-1 5-5 4-6
Minnesota 7 13 .350 2-8 L-2 3-7 4-6
Detroit 7 16 .304 8 6 1-9 L-5 4-9 3-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 14 8 .636 _ _ 9-1 L-1 8-6 6-2
Seattle 13 9 .591 1 _ 6-4 L-1 6-5 7-4
Los Angeles 10 10 .500 3 3-7 W-1 6-4 4-6
Houston 10 11 .476 2 4-6 L-1 4-6 6-5
Texas 9 13 .409 5 4-6 L-3 3-6 6-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 8 .529 _ _ 5-5 W-1 6-2 3-6
Philadelphia 10 11 .476 1 4-6 L-1 8-4 2-7
Atlanta 9 12 .429 2 5-5 L-2 4-6 5-6
Miami 9 12 .429 2 4-5 L-1 4-7 5-5
Washington 8 11 .421 2 5-5 L-1 5-5 3-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 13 8 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-2 4-5 9-3
St. Louis 11 10 .524 2 ½ 5-5 W-3 5-4 6-6
Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 1 6-4 W-2 4-3 7-8
Chicago 10 11 .476 3 5-5 L-2 8-7 2-4
Cincinnati 9 12 .429 4 2-8 L-7 7-5 2-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _ _ 5-5 L-1 7-3 8-4
San Francisco 14 8 .636 1 _ 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-6
San Diego 13 11 .542 3 _ 4-6 W-1 5-8 8-3
Arizona 11 11 .500 4 1 7-3 W-2 2-3 9-8
Colorado 8 13 .381 5-5 W-1 8-7 0-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4

Monday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

